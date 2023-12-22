Author Steve Haskin's New Audiobook, "Percival's Dogs," is a Poignant Tale of a Young Girl Who Vows to Save Her Neighbor’s Abused Dog, No Matter the Personal Cost

Recent audiobook release “Percival's Dogs” from Audiobook Network author Steve Haskin follows a young girl, Madeline Ellis, who discovers her neighbor’s dogs are being abused and vows to save them, only to find her neighbor, Percival Parrant is involved in even worse crimes. With the help of her best friend, Larue, Madeline attempts to save the dogs while also putting an end to Percival’s crimes.