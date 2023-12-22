Author Steve Haskin's New Audiobook, "Percival's Dogs," is a Poignant Tale of a Young Girl Who Vows to Save Her Neighbor’s Abused Dog, No Matter the Personal Cost
Recent audiobook release “Percival's Dogs” from Audiobook Network author Steve Haskin follows a young girl, Madeline Ellis, who discovers her neighbor’s dogs are being abused and vows to save them, only to find her neighbor, Percival Parrant is involved in even worse crimes. With the help of her best friend, Larue, Madeline attempts to save the dogs while also putting an end to Percival’s crimes.
Austin, TX, December 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Steve Haskin, who holds an MFA in writing from Hamline University in St. Paul, has completed his new audiobook, “Percival's Dogs”: a captivating story of seventh grader Madeline Ellis, who does all she can to rescue her neighbor’s dogs from his ongoing dog fights, only to discover he is entangled in far worse crimes that only she can stop.
Author Steve Haskin began his studies at The Loft, a writing school in Minneapolis. His first novel, “Shadow Dancer,” is the story of a young man who inherits a ranch in Colorado and with it, an incredible horse, Shadow Dancer. A musician as well as a writer, Steve has played guitar since he was twelve, and has produced four albums of original music: “Boundary Waters,” “Mississippi Goin’ By,” “Autumn Road,” and “Avenue B.” Currently, the author now lives in Austin, Texas, where he is a member of a vocal group, Songbirds, and an instrumental group, Rio Trio, with rock star flutist, Sarah Jane Hargis.
“‘Percival's dogs howled all night, howled like pain itself coming in over the hills,’” writes Haskin. “So begins twelve-year-old Madeline Ellis's journey to save Percival Parrant's dogs from the horrible abuse--dog fights staged in his barn, leaving his poor pit bulls, Blackie and Red, battered and bloody and trapped in a cage on Percival's farm. Madeline and her best friend, Larue, sneak out at midnight to find out why the dogs cry all night and discover the dog fight in progress. Madeline intervenes, trying to save the dogs, but is chased from the farm with the dogs still in danger. Madeline and her father report the crime to the sheriff of their small Arkansas town, only to find the sheriff is in cahoots with Percival. The Humane Society calls in the State Police. The dogs are rescued and given to Madeline to care for, but she finds that Percival is involved with even worse crimes, and she vows to stop him.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Steve Haskin’s new audiobook is a powerful coming-of-age story full of action, chases, and the bravery and determination of a young woman. Heartfelt and expertly paced, “Percival’s Dogs” will leave listeners on the edge of their seats as they follow Madeline’s journey to bring Percival to justice for his crimes, leading to a stunning conclusion that’s sure to remain with them long after the final chapter.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Percival's Dogs” by Steve Haskin through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
