Author Richard Austerman's New Audiobook, "Witches," Follows One Young Man’s Adventurous Travels That Put His Courage to the Ultimate Test and Change His Life Forever

Recent audiobook release “Witches” from Audiobook Network author Richard Austerman is a captivating story of a young farmer’s son named Rolfe, who leaves his home behind to learn more about the world and its people. Along the way, he manages to meet the love of his life, become a hero, and use his special gifts to face off against a group of dastardly witches.