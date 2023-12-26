Author Richard Austerman's New Audiobook, "Witches," Follows One Young Man’s Adventurous Travels That Put His Courage to the Ultimate Test and Change His Life Forever
Recent audiobook release “Witches” from Audiobook Network author Richard Austerman is a captivating story of a young farmer’s son named Rolfe, who leaves his home behind to learn more about the world and its people. Along the way, he manages to meet the love of his life, become a hero, and use his special gifts to face off against a group of dastardly witches.
Kodiak, AK, December 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Richard Austerman, an Alaskan-born author who has spent most of his life there, has completed his new audiobook, “Witches”: a gripping story of a young farmer’s son who sets off on a perilous quest to learn more about the world beyond his family’s farm, and soon finds himself swept up in an adventure to save the queen and defend his country from dangerous witches, all while discovering mysterious encounters and using his special gift of communicating with animals to achieve his goals.
“This is a story of a young man on a quest to learn how other people in his country live,” writes Austerman. “Rolfe is the son of a farmer, so he wants to know what other farmers are growing. Rolfe is bigger than most men and can take care of himself. He has a kind heart and a gentle soul who wishes to help those in need. But do not get him upset, or you'll pay the price. He meets and saves the Queen of his country. He also meets the love of his life. For saving the Queen, the King grants Rolfe the deed to land next to his father's farm. Two witches take men from a town on the country's northern edge and use them as their assassins. On more than one occasion, an assassin tried to kill Rolfe.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Richard Austerman’s new audiobook was initially inspired by a dream the author had, which gave birth to the incredible tale of adventure and magic that became “Witches.” Expertly paced and full of suspense, Austerman weaves a brilliant story that will have listeners on the edge of their seats with each shocking twist, eager for more right up until the very end.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Witches” by Richard Austerman through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
