Author Jennifer Gramlin's New Audiobook, "Meadowsprings Family," is a Profound Story of a Community United for a Cause and the Bond Between Teachers and Their Students
Recent audiobook release “Meadowsprings Family” from Audiobook Network author Jennifer Gramlin follows Rachel, a young high schooler who discovers one of her favorite teachers has been diagnosed with cancer. Desperate to help him and show how much he means to his students, Rachel and her friends work together on a special project that their entire school soon becomes a part of.
Lafayette, IN, December 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Jennifer Gramlin, who has been writing since she was in fifth grade and plans to attend college in order to become a high school English teacher to help students better connect with their writing, has completed his new audiobook, “Meadowsprings Family”: a heartwarming tale of a young girl who does all she can to help one of her favorite teachers in his moment of need.
“Rachel is in her eleventh year at Meadowsprings High School,” writes Gramlin. “Rachel is shy but has a big heart and yearns to help those around her. Her eleventh year takes a turn when her math teacher, Mrs. Williams, falls ill to cancer. Wanting to show her appreciation and what Mrs. Williams means to the school, Rachel and her friends set out on a project to bring the school together.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Jennifer Gramlin’s new audiobook is a beautiful and captivating story of the power one person can have in helping to bring together their community for a cause, and how the life of one teacher can impact so many. Stirring and character-driven, “Meadowsprings Family” is sure to capture the hearts and minds of listeners, remaining with them long after its emotional conclusion.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Meadowsprings Family” by Jennifer Gramlin through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
“Rachel is in her eleventh year at Meadowsprings High School,” writes Gramlin. “Rachel is shy but has a big heart and yearns to help those around her. Her eleventh year takes a turn when her math teacher, Mrs. Williams, falls ill to cancer. Wanting to show her appreciation and what Mrs. Williams means to the school, Rachel and her friends set out on a project to bring the school together.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Jennifer Gramlin’s new audiobook is a beautiful and captivating story of the power one person can have in helping to bring together their community for a cause, and how the life of one teacher can impact so many. Stirring and character-driven, “Meadowsprings Family” is sure to capture the hearts and minds of listeners, remaining with them long after its emotional conclusion.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Meadowsprings Family” by Jennifer Gramlin through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
Contact
Audiobook NetworkContact
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Categories