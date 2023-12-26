Author Jennifer Gramlin's New Audiobook, "Meadowsprings Family," is a Profound Story of a Community United for a Cause and the Bond Between Teachers and Their Students

Recent audiobook release “Meadowsprings Family” from Audiobook Network author Jennifer Gramlin follows Rachel, a young high schooler who discovers one of her favorite teachers has been diagnosed with cancer. Desperate to help him and show how much he means to his students, Rachel and her friends work together on a special project that their entire school soon becomes a part of.