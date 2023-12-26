Author Faye Robinson Owens's New Audiobook, "On the Shoulders of Just Folks," Reflects Upon the Blessings Granted Unto the Author Throughout Her Life's Journey
Recent audiobook release “On the Shoulders of Just Folks” from Audiobook Network author Faye Robinson Owens is a spellbinding autobiographical account that documents the incredible people God placed in the author's life as well as the various trials she has managed to overcome within her life's journey.
Bogart, GA, December 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Faye Robinson Owens, who grew up in the home of her loving paternal grandparents, married her high school sweetheart, raised two successful daughters, traveled in thirty countries, and lived twenty-one years in another country where God continued to provide opportunities for her spiritual growth, has completed her new audiobook, “On the Shoulders of Just Folks”: a compelling true account of the author’s life and the incredible people God placed in her path along the way.
Author Faye Robinson Owens originally wrote her memoirs as a legacy to her descendants. Friends who heard the story, and her family who lived it, encouraged the author to publish the narrative as an inspiration to a larger audience. She grew up in a small Alabama farm town and, at age nineteen, married Doug, her high school sweetheart. Knowing each other since age four, both shared the same values and pursued similar goals. With persistence and faith, they remained focused on their common aspirations undeterred by setbacks. Along with retelling her own personal journey, Owens has uniquely interwoven historical milestones to construct the timeline of her story.
Published by Audiobook Network, author Faye Robinson Owens’s new audiobook will captivate listeners as the author shares how her tears became laughter, stumbling blocks became steppingstones, and disappointments became blessings when circumstances and just folks were providentially placed throughout her life’s journey. Deeply personal and stirring, listeners can affirm God’s faithfulness throughout the challenges faced within “On the Shoulders of Just Folks” and in their own lives.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “On the Shoulders of Just Folks” by Faye Robinson Owens through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
