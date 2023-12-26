Author Cheryl J. Corriveau's New Audiobook, "The Demanding River," Follows a Woman Whose Boat Dealership is Hampered by Countless Trials She Must Work to Overcome
Recent audiobook release “The Demanding River” from Audiobook Network author Cheryl J. Corriveau centers around a businesswoman named Jordan Harris who leaves the real estate industry to open her own boat dealership. Challenges begin to arise that threaten her new business, Jordan must rely on her drive and entrepreneurial spirit to ensure that her new business will be a success.
Miramar Beach, FL, December 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Cheryl J. Corriveau, a native Floridian and an international author as well as an avid golfer. She was awarded Marine Woman of the Year, and featured in American Young Women in America, has completed her new audiobook, “The Demanding River”: a gripping novel that follows a motivated businesswoman who takes a bold leap from her career in real estate to own a boat dealership, which presents a slew of problems and challenges she must overcome in a male-dominated industry.
Growing up, author Cheryl J. Corriveau’s parents taught her that the word “can’t” didn’t exist, and that there was nothing in life she couldn’t accomplish. A lifelong entrepreneur, Corriveau spent her days teaching high school students and, in the evenings, taught real estate licensing classes. Twenty years later, she retired from the classroom and started a real estate corporation which led her into several other businesses—an aerial photography business, and a commercial interior design business. Corriveau’s love for boats has also led her to become the sole proprietor of a boat dealership on the St. Johns River in Central Florida.
“Jordan Harris is a feisty, energetic, and highly motivated woman with a strong entrepreneurial spirit,” writes Corriveau. “Many conflicts arise with her new CEO at the national real estate franchise. She is approached by a South Florida boat dealer to partner with him to open a second location in Central Florida. She declines his offer but is intrigued by the idea. Six months later, she determines that it is time to leave the real estate world and open her own boat dealership.
“None of Jordan's prior experiences prepare her for the challenges and problems that she would face and must overcome in the male-dominated marine business. The difficult situations involve stolen boats, a mysterious death, major problems at the Ft. Lauderdale and Miami boat shows, being suspected of drug smuggling, sued for a fraudulent act committed by someone else, accused of breaking federal and state finance laws and a Mafia connection--all leading up to possible jail time. Her troubles continue when new federal and state boating laws change. The river demands even more from her with its hurricanes, ice storms, and droughts. The harder she must fight to survive, the stronger her determination and entrepreneurial spirit becomes. Her landlord receives an offer to sell the marina along with her boat dealership. Jordan is now confronted with another life-changing decision.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Cheryl J. Corriveau’s new audiobook is brimming with twists and turns that are sure to leave listeners in suspense as they follow along to discover if Jordan and her business will survive the literal and metaphorical storms that lie in her path. Drawing upon her own business and personal experiences, Corriveau weaves a thrilling journey of justice and entrepreneurial spirit that is sure to excite listeners of all backgrounds and remain with them long after its conclusion.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “The Demanding River” by Cheryl J. Corriveau through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
