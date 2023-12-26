Author Cheryl J. Corriveau's New Audiobook, "The Demanding River," Follows a Woman Whose Boat Dealership is Hampered by Countless Trials She Must Work to Overcome

Recent audiobook release “The Demanding River” from Audiobook Network author Cheryl J. Corriveau centers around a businesswoman named Jordan Harris who leaves the real estate industry to open her own boat dealership. Challenges begin to arise that threaten her new business, Jordan must rely on her drive and entrepreneurial spirit to ensure that her new business will be a success.