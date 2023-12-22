Koriander Publishing Releases a Holiday Title for Families
For families looking for stories that are fun but also educational, Koriander Publishing has released a new holiday title for consideration.
Michigan City, IN, December 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- For the holiday season, Koriander Publishing announces the release of a new Christmas book for ages 8+ from illustrator and author Koriander Bullard.
Clara, Krampus And The Rat Nutcracker Curse is a fictional fantasy taking place in Nuremberg, Bavaria, Germany. The story follows a misunderstood 18-year-old debutante named Clara-Marie, who is a "kidult" fan of Santa Claus and collecting dolls. On Christmas Eve, her wealthy family invites rich families from around the world to an extravaganza to celebrate the season. However, one of those families happens to be magical rat monsters who are disguised as humans. The rat monsters turn everyone Clara cares about into nutcracker dolls before they are chased away by Krampus, the devil of Christmas who seeks to take down those who are irrevocably naughty. Seeing Clara in peril, the beast teams up with the girl, and soon they are joined by Prince Rolf, a nutcracker prince from the North Pole. The trio of friends must now go on a quest to save Christmas by taking a magical journey to the North Pole, to clear our the rat army before Santa Claus returns from his annual toy delivery trip. Along the way, Clara must learn about fencing, dessert making and big lessons about mindfulness and self-respect, becoming the daughter her parents need her to be.
The book has mini-lessons about Germany, the history of the original Nutcracker stories and ballet and geography, tucked into a story written to be a bedtime adventure.
"I wanted to take the legend of The Nutcracker in a new direction," said Koriander Bullard of her newest title. "I wanted to mix in a little holiday magic with a tiny amount of educational content into a story I hope parents will enjoy with their kids."
Clara, Krampus And The Rat Nutcracker Curse is available on Amazon in hardcover, paperback and Kindle formats, and as a full-color paperback at Barnes And Noble and at Bam! Books-A-Million.
Clara, Krampus And The Rat Nutcracker Curse is a fictional fantasy taking place in Nuremberg, Bavaria, Germany. The story follows a misunderstood 18-year-old debutante named Clara-Marie, who is a "kidult" fan of Santa Claus and collecting dolls. On Christmas Eve, her wealthy family invites rich families from around the world to an extravaganza to celebrate the season. However, one of those families happens to be magical rat monsters who are disguised as humans. The rat monsters turn everyone Clara cares about into nutcracker dolls before they are chased away by Krampus, the devil of Christmas who seeks to take down those who are irrevocably naughty. Seeing Clara in peril, the beast teams up with the girl, and soon they are joined by Prince Rolf, a nutcracker prince from the North Pole. The trio of friends must now go on a quest to save Christmas by taking a magical journey to the North Pole, to clear our the rat army before Santa Claus returns from his annual toy delivery trip. Along the way, Clara must learn about fencing, dessert making and big lessons about mindfulness and self-respect, becoming the daughter her parents need her to be.
The book has mini-lessons about Germany, the history of the original Nutcracker stories and ballet and geography, tucked into a story written to be a bedtime adventure.
"I wanted to take the legend of The Nutcracker in a new direction," said Koriander Bullard of her newest title. "I wanted to mix in a little holiday magic with a tiny amount of educational content into a story I hope parents will enjoy with their kids."
Clara, Krampus And The Rat Nutcracker Curse is available on Amazon in hardcover, paperback and Kindle formats, and as a full-color paperback at Barnes And Noble and at Bam! Books-A-Million.
Contact
Koriander PublishingContact
Koriander Bullard
606-260-1677
www.korianderake.com
Koriander Bullard
606-260-1677
www.korianderake.com
Categories