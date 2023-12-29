Diane Mato, a Renowned Realtor in Naples, Florida, Continues to Break Sales Records
Diane Mato, a top Naples, Florida Realtor, continues to excel in the real estate market, setting new sales records in Verona Walk. Her recent sales include a Capri villa and a Cayman townhome, marking new highs in property values. With her expertise at Premier Sotheby’s International Realty, Mato showcases her skill in marketing luxury properties, contributing to the growing appeal of Naples real estate.
Naples, FL, December 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Diane Mato, a prominent Naples, Florida Realtor, has recently achieved notable sales milestones in the esteemed Verona Walk neighborhood. Her latest transactions include the sale of a Capri villa at 7414 Emilia Lane for an impressive $628,000 and a Cayman townhome at 8334 Rimini Lane for $550,000. These sales have set new benchmarks for property values in Verona Walk, highlighting the increasing desirability of the area. Diane Mato, an esteemed real estate agent with Premier Sotheby’s International Realty in Southeast Naples, expertly handled the marketing for these properties.
The Capri villa, located at 7414 Emilia Lane, exemplifies sophistication and luxury. It offers breathtaking views of a tranquil lake and picturesque bridges, adding to the home's charm. Built by the renowned DiVosta Homes, this villa is a symbol of high-quality construction with its solid poured-in-place concrete walls. Recent enhancements include state-of-the-art security features, luxurious Brazilian cherry floors, modern stainless steel appliances, and a spacious two-car garage.
The Cayman townhome at 8334 Rimini Way is strategically situated with a stunning lakefront view and occupies a generous corner lot. Also constructed by DiVosta Homes, this townhome is a showcase of careful maintenance and modern updates. It features an open floor plan, contemporary improvements, and a two-car garage. Located near a tropical resort-style pool and the comprehensive amenities of the Town Center, this townhome offers an unparalleled living experience.
Diane Mato is celebrated for her outstanding sales records in various prestigious Naples communities, including Treviso Bay, Peninsula at Treviso Bay, Siracusa at Treviso Bay, Royal Palm Golf Estates, Marquesa Isles of Naples, and Venetian Cove Club.
Her success in achieving record-breaking sales is attributed to her innovative marketing strategies. Diane and her team specialize in various promotional techniques, including direct mail postcards, digital advertising (covering social media and search engine marketing), and traditional media campaigns across newspapers, television, and magazines.
Quote: “I am immensely proud to have played a pivotal role in the record-setting sales in the Verona Walk community. These significant sales not only highlight the unique appeal of each property but also emphasize the strong and lasting allure of the Naples real estate market. This success is a testament to the dedication and trust my clients have in me, and I am deeply thankful for their confidence. It has been an honor to assist them throughout the buying and selling process.” - Diane Mato, Premier Sotheby's International Realty
About Diane Mato:
With over three decades of experience in real estate, Diane Mato, a seasoned professional, brings extensive knowledge and expertise to Premier Sotheby's International Realty. Originating from Port Washington, Wisconsin, Diane began her real estate career at twenty in Marco Island. Her diverse experience includes new construction, waterfront properties, and resales in Naples and Marco Island.
Her career highlights include roles as Sales and Service Director for a luxury homebuilder in Quail West and a Sales Executive for DiVosta Homes, where she successfully sold over 150 homes in various communities. Diane's entrepreneurial flair was evident when she was Vice President of a construction company in Marco Island, demonstrating her skills in home design and construction. Her deep community ties are also reflected in her management of a boutique real estate office specializing in Verona Walk for ten years.
Apart from her professional achievements, Diane is passionate about the Southwest Florida lifestyle, enjoying golf, league and social tennis, and the tranquil activities of beaching and boating. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from the University of South Florida and an MBA in Business and Computer Information Systems from Florida Gulf Coast University.
Learn more about Diane Mato's exceptional real estate journey and her love for Southwest Florida at her website: dianemato.com.
Interested in Buying or Selling, Contact:
Diane Mato
brokerdiane@aol.com
P: 239-777-7358
The Capri villa, located at 7414 Emilia Lane, exemplifies sophistication and luxury. It offers breathtaking views of a tranquil lake and picturesque bridges, adding to the home's charm. Built by the renowned DiVosta Homes, this villa is a symbol of high-quality construction with its solid poured-in-place concrete walls. Recent enhancements include state-of-the-art security features, luxurious Brazilian cherry floors, modern stainless steel appliances, and a spacious two-car garage.
The Cayman townhome at 8334 Rimini Way is strategically situated with a stunning lakefront view and occupies a generous corner lot. Also constructed by DiVosta Homes, this townhome is a showcase of careful maintenance and modern updates. It features an open floor plan, contemporary improvements, and a two-car garage. Located near a tropical resort-style pool and the comprehensive amenities of the Town Center, this townhome offers an unparalleled living experience.
Diane Mato is celebrated for her outstanding sales records in various prestigious Naples communities, including Treviso Bay, Peninsula at Treviso Bay, Siracusa at Treviso Bay, Royal Palm Golf Estates, Marquesa Isles of Naples, and Venetian Cove Club.
Her success in achieving record-breaking sales is attributed to her innovative marketing strategies. Diane and her team specialize in various promotional techniques, including direct mail postcards, digital advertising (covering social media and search engine marketing), and traditional media campaigns across newspapers, television, and magazines.
Quote: “I am immensely proud to have played a pivotal role in the record-setting sales in the Verona Walk community. These significant sales not only highlight the unique appeal of each property but also emphasize the strong and lasting allure of the Naples real estate market. This success is a testament to the dedication and trust my clients have in me, and I am deeply thankful for their confidence. It has been an honor to assist them throughout the buying and selling process.” - Diane Mato, Premier Sotheby's International Realty
About Diane Mato:
With over three decades of experience in real estate, Diane Mato, a seasoned professional, brings extensive knowledge and expertise to Premier Sotheby's International Realty. Originating from Port Washington, Wisconsin, Diane began her real estate career at twenty in Marco Island. Her diverse experience includes new construction, waterfront properties, and resales in Naples and Marco Island.
Her career highlights include roles as Sales and Service Director for a luxury homebuilder in Quail West and a Sales Executive for DiVosta Homes, where she successfully sold over 150 homes in various communities. Diane's entrepreneurial flair was evident when she was Vice President of a construction company in Marco Island, demonstrating her skills in home design and construction. Her deep community ties are also reflected in her management of a boutique real estate office specializing in Verona Walk for ten years.
Apart from her professional achievements, Diane is passionate about the Southwest Florida lifestyle, enjoying golf, league and social tennis, and the tranquil activities of beaching and boating. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from the University of South Florida and an MBA in Business and Computer Information Systems from Florida Gulf Coast University.
Learn more about Diane Mato's exceptional real estate journey and her love for Southwest Florida at her website: dianemato.com.
Interested in Buying or Selling, Contact:
Diane Mato
brokerdiane@aol.com
P: 239-777-7358
Contact
Diane Lee Mato PAContact
Diane Mato
239-777-7358
Diane Mato
239-777-7358
Categories