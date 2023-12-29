Diane Mato, a Renowned Realtor in Naples, Florida, Continues to Break Sales Records

Diane Mato, a top Naples, Florida Realtor, continues to excel in the real estate market, setting new sales records in Verona Walk. Her recent sales include a Capri villa and a Cayman townhome, marking new highs in property values. With her expertise at Premier Sotheby’s International Realty, Mato showcases her skill in marketing luxury properties, contributing to the growing appeal of Naples real estate.