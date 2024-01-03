Manar E. Ettayem Featured as a VIP in the Winter Issue of P.O.W.E.R. - Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Tampa, FL, January 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Manar E. Ettayem of Tampa, Florida will be featured in the winter issue of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine for her outstanding contributions and great success in the field of education.
About Manar E. Ettayem
Manar E. Ettayem is the dean of the American Youth Academy. Since 1992, the American Youth Academy (AYA) has been a beacon of excellence in education, serving approximately 1000 Islamic students from pre-K to 12th grade. Located in the heart of Tampa, AYA has played a pivotal role in fostering the growth of Muslims throughout the Tampa Bay area. It is the only IB Islamic school in the state of Florida, earning IB World School status in 2014.
In her role at the school, Ettayem oversees faculty and student body, is responsible for educational management and compliance, and liaises with parents.
Manar received her M.S. in Organizational Leadership from Argosy University in 2016.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
