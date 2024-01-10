Author Marcus Girod's New Audiobook, “The Heart of the Mountain: A Warrior's Way Book 1,” Follows a Young Man Whose Life is Changed Forever as He Takes on a Valiant Quest

Recent audiobook release “The Heart of the Mountain: A Warrior's Way Book 1” from Audiobook Network author Marcus Girod is a compelling story that follows Peter, a young man who leaves behind his family and village to fulfill his destiny for the heart of the mountain and discover his fate as designed by the Great King.