Author Christopher G. Lockwood's New Audiobook, "Why The Cane?" Tells the True Story of the Author’s Recovery from a Devastating Accident That Forever Changed His Life
Recent audiobook release “Why The Cane?” from Audiobook Network author Christopher G. Lockwood is a poignant true account of the author's recovery after a devastating physical injury. Throughout his journey, Lockwood chronicles the upheaval suffered by his family, and the counsel and support which shifted his focus and provided a framework to make thoughtful decisions for the long term.
Sunapee, NH, January 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Christopher G. Lockwood has completed his new audiobook, “Why The Cane?”: a personal memoir which recounts the true story of the author’s journey of recovery after a devastating injury that, in a split second, changed the author’s life and that of his family.
“Why The Cane?” begins in a recovery room at Massachusetts General Hospital in 1989 and takes listeners through a medical odyssey, along with intimate insights into the painful upheaval experienced by the author and his family. Lockwood shares the incredibly wise counsel offered by a rehab doctor and the support that has enabled him to regain a level of activity he thought would not have been possible during the thirty years since his accident.
Published by Audiobook Network, author Christopher G. Lockwood’s new audiobook is a powerful and compelling true story providing an inspirational message that will resonate with any listeners who have dealt with their own physical injuries. Heartfelt and deeply personal, Lockwood weaves an emotionally stirring tale that will highlight the incredible strength and courage the author displayed in the face of pain and uncertainty.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Why The Cane?” by Christopher G. Lockwood through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
