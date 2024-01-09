Author Christopher G. Lockwood's New Audiobook, "Why The Cane?" Tells the True Story of the Author’s Recovery from a Devastating Accident That Forever Changed His Life

Recent audiobook release “Why The Cane?” from Audiobook Network author Christopher G. Lockwood is a poignant true account of the author's recovery after a devastating physical injury. Throughout his journey, Lockwood chronicles the upheaval suffered by his family, and the counsel and support which shifted his focus and provided a framework to make thoughtful decisions for the long term.