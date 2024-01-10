Author E.S. Tasker's New Audiobook, "Rocks and Bottles," is an Eye-Opening Series That Explores the Ways in Which Law Enforcement Are Treated in Today’s Society

Recent audiobook release “Rocks and Bottles” from Audiobook Network author E.S. Tasker is a compilation of true, short stories that explores the impossible burdens and blame often placed on the law enforcement community. Through each story, Tasker highlights the importance of law enforcement and the lengths to which police officers go to protect and serve their communities.