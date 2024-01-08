National Institute for World Trade to Host Seminar on Managing Risk and Cost in the Global Supply Chain – 2 Dates, 2 Southern California Location
The National Institute for World Trade and Blue Tiger International, in collaboration with the Port of Long Beach and the San Bernardino International Airport, are pleased to announce a seminar on "Managing Risk and Cost in the Global Supply Chain: Focus on Foreign Trade Zones." The event will be held in two Southern California locations on back-to-back dates in February: Wednesday, February 28, at the San Bernardino International Airport and Thursday, February 29, at the Port of Long Beach.
This information-packed seminar will address the challenges and issues faced in the post-pandemic era and provide solutions and options to mitigate risk and cost, with a specific focus on Foreign Trade Zones.
The seminar is free to attend but registration is required. Attendees will have the opportunity to network with industry experts, speakers, and panelists during the included breaks and lunch.
The seminar will feature distinguished speakers, including:
Cameron Roberts - Partner at Roberts & Kehagiaras LLP in Long Beach, California, with over thirty years of experience in international trade. His expertise includes customs law, export compliance, transportation law, maritime law, and trade and insurance issues.
Thomas Cook - Managing Director of Blue Tiger International, a renowned international business consultancy specializing in supply chain management, trade compliance, and global business and logistics. He is a member of the NY District Export Council and serves on the board of directors of the National Association of District Export Councils (NADEC).
Fred Latuperissa - President of ExIm20/20 Group, a minority-veteran owned company that specializes in international trade and economic development. With extensive experience in both government and industry, Fred brings a wealth of knowledge to his role. He is actively involved in promoting international trade as a board member of the National Association of District Export Council and the California Inland Empire District Export Council.
To register for the San Bernadino event, please visit https://niwt.org/feb-28
To register for the Port of Long Beach event, please visit https://niwt.org/feb-29
For more information about the seminar, please contact: info@niwt.org.
About the National Institute for World Trade:
The National Institute for World Trade (NIWT) is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing training and education in the field of international trade. With a focus on promoting global business and economic development, the institute offers a wide range of programs and resources to support professionals in the industry. NIWT is the educational arm of Blue Tiger International.
About ExIm20/20 Group:
ExIm20/20 Group is a minority-veteran owned company that specializes in international trade and economic development. With a commitment to fostering global business relationships, ExIm20/20 Group provides comprehensive solutions and support to businesses involved in international trade.
About San Bernardino International Airport:
San Bernardino International Airport is a key transportation hub located in San Bernardino, California. With state-of-the-art facilities and a strategic location, the airport plays a vital role in facilitating international trade and commerce.
About The Port of Long Beach
The Port of Long Beach is the premier U.S. gateway for trans-Pacific trade and a trailblazer in innovative goods movement, safety, environmental stewardship and sustainability. Voted “Best West Coast Seaport” by industry peers, the Port handles trade valued at $200 billion annually and supports 2.6 million jobs across the nation, more than 575,000 in Southern California, and more than 50,000 jobs – or 1 in 5 – in Long Beach.
Contact
Anne Patterson
860-705-0285
bluetigerintl.com
