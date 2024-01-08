National Institute for World Trade to Host Seminar on Managing Risk and Cost in the Global Supply Chain – 2 Dates, 2 Southern California Location

The National Institute for World Trade and Blue Tiger International, in collaboration with the Port of Long Beach and the San Bernardino International Airport, are pleased to announce a seminar on "Managing Risk and Cost in the Global Supply Chain: Focus on Foreign Trade Zones." The event will be held in two Southern California locations on back-to-back dates in February: Wednesday, February 28, at the San Bernardino International Airport and Thursday, February 29, at the Port of Long Beach.