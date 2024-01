Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Publication Introduces New Members

Farmingdale, NY, January 05, 2024 --( PR.com )-- Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide of Farmingdale, New York is proud to introduce their newest members. These individuals are included in its online publication for their contributions and achievements in the many fields listed below.About New MembersStrathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is pleased to introduce its newest members who are now part of the Strathmore Worldwide online website:David M. Smalley--HospitalityBrenda St.Louis--Real EstateArlene M. Yates--Social ServicesChris Church--Electric and Energy ResourcesChristie L. Moore-Drake--HealthcareDaniel L. Schiau II--LegalJen Deforest--A. Miguel Trujillo--ArchitectureAmir O. Small--Music/EducationDamian M. Sandoval Jr.--Government and CommunicationsPushpinder Singh--TechnologyJodie Quinones--RetailJoseph S. Sukhendra--Hospitality and CateringThomas B. Guild--Legal Services and HealthcareHoffman Jean-Louis--Real EstateEmely L. DeJesus--Human ServicesTroy Sander Owens--ElectronicsIrina S. Sereda--Real EstateLisa "Blu" Sa-hani--Arts and EntertainmentNicholas J. Marinelli--Financial ServicesBrenda M. Boyce--Afi A. Johnson-Lamptey--EducationSally A. Oboussier-Lowe--AviationHarlen R. Huffman--ConstructionThomas J. Leveque--EducationShawn M. Kee--AeronauticsMaurice E. Roberts--E-commerce, Health and WellnessKamari Rashon Torres--Wholesale SuppliesMeara A. Perrin--MarketingRichard Schluter--EducationDavid L. Wagner--FinancialDanielle Greene--EducationDavonte Warmack--AutomotiveSteven L. Jordan Sr.--ConsultingKevin L. Suggs--ChemicalsCha'Keeta L.C. Watson--TransportationTommiko E. Spraggins--HealthcareKaitlyn A. Casarow--Edward R. Vaughn--RetailWilliam J. Conway--AutomotiveWilliam J. Barton--Oil and GasLawrence K. Davies--ITGreg DiVincenzo--AerospaceRoderick Charles Murray--Machinery and ConsumablesSekina N. Prudhomme--BeautySerena Peirson--TechnologyWilliam M. Steele--ConstructionSam R. Busey--Dental HealthcareDavid G. Sutton--Automotive/AftermarketJai K. Jalaj--HealthcareMary List--Todd C. Darland--FinanceMark Lawrence Finnk--HVACAbout Strathmore’s Who’s Who WorldwideStrathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is an online publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.