Preferred Family Medicine Announces Exciting Developments: New Location, Team Expansion, and Introduction of a Concierge Optometry Practice
Reno, NV, January 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- In a significant development, Preferred Family Medicine has announced its relocation to a new, modern facility and the expansion of its medical team, reaffirming its commitment to providing top-tier healthcare services in Reno.
New Location for Enhanced Patient Care
The practice is set to move to a new address at 9120 Double Diamond Pkwy, Reno, NV 89521. This relocation is a strategic step to accommodate the growing needs of the community, offering patients a more spacious and state-of-the-art healthcare environment. The new location is designed to further the practice's mission of delivering personalized and comprehensive medical care in a comfortable and welcoming setting.
Dr. Jeremy Bearfield Joins the Team
As part of its expansion, Preferred Family Medicine is excited to welcome Jeremy Bearfield M.D., Ph.D., who is now accepting patients. Dr. Bearfield is a seasoned medical professional who brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the practice. His addition to the team is a testament to the practice's dedication to maintaining a high standard of care and ensuring that patients have access to skilled and compassionate healthcare professionals. Dr. Bearfield is an advocate of the Direct Primary Care model and is committed to building strong, long-term relationships with his patients.
Innovative Concierge Optometry Practice by Dr. Jennifer Peterson
In a parallel development, Dr. Jennifer Peterson is introducing her concierge optometry practice. This innovative approach marks a significant advancement in vision care, offering personalized and comprehensive eye care services. The practice is designed to meet the unique vision needs of each patient, providing a range of services from detailed eye examinations to a diverse selection of eyewear and contact lenses. Dr. Peterson's initiative is a reflection of the evolving landscape of healthcare, where specialized and patient-focused care is paramount.
About Preferred Family Medicine
Preferred Family Medicine has established itself as a pioneer in Direct Primary Care in Reno. The practice is renowned for its patient-centric approach, which emphasizes personalized care and strong doctor-patient relationships. The move to the new location and the expansion of the medical team with esteemed professionals like Dr. Bearfield and Dr. Peterson underscore the practice's commitment to adapting and growing in line with the healthcare needs of the community.
For more information about Preferred Family Medicine, the new location, Dr. Jeremy Bearfield, and Dr. Jennifer Peterson's concierge optometry practice, interested parties are encouraged to visit the practice's website or get in touch directly through the provided contact details.
Contact Information:
Preferred Family Medicine
9120 Double Diamond Pkwy, Reno, NV 89521
Phone: 775-204-0150
Fax: 775-501-6360
Website: PreferredFamilyMedicine.com
This development marks a new era for Preferred Family Medicine, as it continues to push the boundaries of healthcare, providing exceptional medical services and specialized care to the Reno community.
For more information about Preferred Family Medicine, the new location, Dr. Jeremy Bearfield, and Dr. Jennifer Peterson's concierge optometry practice, interested parties are encouraged to visit the practice's website or get in touch directly through the provided contact details.
