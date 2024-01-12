Author Frances Smith's New Audiobook, "Growing Up While Going Down the Rabbit Hole," Explores the Author’s Childhood and Trials Throughout Her First Twenty Years of Life

Recent audiobook release “Growing Up While Going Down the Rabbit Hole” from Audiobook Network author Frances Smith is a compelling autobiographical account of the author’s childhood memories that follows her as she faces incredible adversities along the way and finds herself falling down an emotional downward spiral while approaching adulthood.