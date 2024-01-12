Dr. Jennifer L. Broad, Renowned OBGYN, Announces Relocation to a New Office in Eastside Costa Mesa
Dr. Jennifer L. Broad, a highly regarded OBGYN and the head of Broad Medical Group, Inc., is pleased to announce the relocation of her Newport Beach practice to a new, state-of-the-art facility in Eastside Costa Mesa right off of Newport Blvd.
Newport Beach, CA, January 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The move aims to better serve her existing patients and the broader Orange County community in a larger state of the art facility a mere half a mile from Hoag Newport Beach.
New Address:
1640 Newport Blvd., Suite 300
Eastside Costa Mesa, CA 92627
The relocation comes as part of Dr. Broad's commitment to offering world-class professionalism combined with a warm and friendly environment.
A Word from Dr. Jennifer L. Broad
"I am thrilled to invite you all to our new location. At our new Eastside Costa Mesa facility, we are expanding our services and capabilities, ensuring that each patient's experience is both worthwhile and amazing," said Dr. Jennifer L. Broad. "This move allows us to offer even more comprehensive services to support your well-being."
Why Choose Dr. Jennifer L. Broad's Practice
From personalized care to a holistic environment, Dr. Broad's practice stands as the first address for women's health in Orange County. The practice prides itself on being not just another typical doctor's office. Here, patient-centered care goes above and beyond to provide comprehensive services supporting individual well-being.
Patients can look forward to a seamless experience—from checking in to checking out—with every little detail taken care of.
Services Offered:
The new location continues to offer a wide range of services, from prenatal care and maternity services to preventative health and gynecological surgeries as well as bioidentical hormones and peptide therapy for healing and anti-aging benefits. The facility will feature state-of-the-art medical equipment and dedicated staff to assist patients at every step of their journey.
Booking Appointments and Contact
Appointments can be booked online through the official website, https://obgyn-newportbeach.com, or by contacting the clinic directly.
About Broad Medical Group, Inc.
Founded by Dr. Jennifer L. Broad, Broad Medical Group, Inc. took over the long term practices of Dr Alexander Deyan & Dr Richard Agnew in 2020. Building off their combined 60+ years of experience and patient relationships in South Orange County, Dr Broad brought both her years as a Medical Professor and background in integrated medicine to offer a broader scope of care coupled with an outstanding level of service that combines world-class professionalism, cutting edge medicine, with a warm and friendly environment, designed to guarantee the best possible care in Newport Beach and the surrounding Orange County areas.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Jonathan Wills
experts@obgyn-newportbeach.com
949-991-3945
