Mark Kostabi Exhibit Brings a Touch of Italy to the Monthaven Arts and Cultural Center

Monthaven Arts and Cultural Center (MACC) welcomes renowned artist Mark Kostabi to the City By the Lake with a new exhibition that celebrates the City of Water. The exhibit, titled City of Enchantment: Mark Kostabi in Venice, will run from Jan. 14 to Feb. 11, 2024, and feature 41 of the celebrated artist’s paintings. A true Renaissance man, Kostabi will also perform a selection of his original piano compositions during a Venetian Masquerade at the MACC on Jan. 20, 2024.