Nara Wenrich's New Audiobook, “Royal Denver Gibson: A Twentieth Century Apostle,” is a Moving Biography of a Spiritual Leader Gifted Miraculous Powers by God
Recent audiobook release “Royal Denver Gibson: A Twentieth Century Apostle” from Audiobook Network author Nara Wenrich is the touching story of a man on the forefront of a new branch of religion. Royal Denver Gibson is converted to Pentecostalism shortly after its invention in the early 1900s. He uses this new way of faith to showcase his God-given gifts and help those in need.
Dallas, TX, January 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Nara Wenrich, a bible scholar who was personally touched by Gibson’s ministry, has completed her new audiobook, “Royal Denver Gibson: A Twentieth Century Apostle”: an awe-inspiring and joyous testament to the power of God’s love and the incredible way that faith can form community.
Wenrich says, “If your faith needs a spiritual jolt, then this book will be the catalyst that propels you from the mundane realm of impossibility to the glorious, miraculous realm of ‘all things are possible to him who believes’ (Mark 9:23 NKJV).”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Nara Wenrich’s new audiobook is a gripping book that begins in the early 20th century at the beginning of the Pentecostal movement. It was birthed out of California and soon spread throughout the country, touching countless souls and converting them to this new branch of religion. One such convert was a man named Royal Denver Gibson who was given a ministry of faith and healing by God.
Gibson used his immense God-given gifts to establish churches all over the state of Texas. Within his churches, Royal Denver Gibson showcased his miraculous abilities, such as healing the sick and raising the dead. Gibson’s story demonstrates the wonderment of faith, and listeners are sure to find joy in hearing God’s plan for this contemporary apostle in Wenrich’s new audiobook.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Royal Denver Gibson: A Twentieth Century Apostle” by Nara Wenrich through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
