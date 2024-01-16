Nara Wenrich's New Audiobook, “Royal Denver Gibson: A Twentieth Century Apostle,” is a Moving Biography of a Spiritual Leader Gifted Miraculous Powers by God

Recent audiobook release “Royal Denver Gibson: A Twentieth Century Apostle” from Audiobook Network author Nara Wenrich is the touching story of a man on the forefront of a new branch of religion. Royal Denver Gibson is converted to Pentecostalism shortly after its invention in the early 1900s. He uses this new way of faith to showcase his God-given gifts and help those in need.