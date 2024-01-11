David P. Summers, Ph.D., FACA Honored as a Professional of the Year for 2023 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Montgomery, TX, January 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Dr. David P. Summers of Montgomery, Texas has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2023 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of Biomedical Engineering/Pharmacology.
About Dr. David P. Summers, PH.D, FACA
David P. Summers, Ph.D., FACA, founder of Summers Medical Consultants, LLC, is a lifelong inventor, biomedical scholar, and entrepreneur, with over 50 international patents. He has invented over 50 highly sophisticated drug delivery and minimally invasive medical devices primarily used to treat cardiovascular diseases. Dr. Summers is an expert in pharmacologic dynamics.
Before starting his own consulting business, Dr. Summers was a petroleum engineer overseeing and managing the first Trans Panama Pipeline Submarine loading facilities for super-tankSea and project coordinator on the largest offshore drilling and production facility in the North Sea, and served as a project manager for the first supertankers offshore loading facility in the United States - the Louisianna Offshore Oil Port off New Orleans, Louisiana.
Dr. Summers has an extensive list of accolades including his 2001 recruitment as a Google Scholar and his induction into the Justia Society for having been cited or referenced over five thousand times. Dr. Summers also invented the first Memory-Associated Endless Vascular Stent. In addition, he invented and coordinated with the renowned Michael DeBakey, M.D., to develop the first artificial heart pump and developed the first multilamellar circulatory liposome.
Born on October 24, 1937, in Lufkin, Texas, David received his M.B.A. from Pepperdine University in 1982 and his Ph.D. from Kennedy Western University in 1984. He is a Senior Fellow with the American College of Angiology.
Married to his wife, Dorothy, David enjoys boating, fishing, reading, and spending time with his children Crystal Kelley, Marcia Newman, and Sherry Summers-Ball and his 5 grandchildren.
For more information, visit www.nanoprostin.com
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government, and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is an online publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians, and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
About Dr. David P. Summers, PH.D, FACA
David P. Summers, Ph.D., FACA, founder of Summers Medical Consultants, LLC, is a lifelong inventor, biomedical scholar, and entrepreneur, with over 50 international patents. He has invented over 50 highly sophisticated drug delivery and minimally invasive medical devices primarily used to treat cardiovascular diseases. Dr. Summers is an expert in pharmacologic dynamics.
Before starting his own consulting business, Dr. Summers was a petroleum engineer overseeing and managing the first Trans Panama Pipeline Submarine loading facilities for super-tankSea and project coordinator on the largest offshore drilling and production facility in the North Sea, and served as a project manager for the first supertankers offshore loading facility in the United States - the Louisianna Offshore Oil Port off New Orleans, Louisiana.
Dr. Summers has an extensive list of accolades including his 2001 recruitment as a Google Scholar and his induction into the Justia Society for having been cited or referenced over five thousand times. Dr. Summers also invented the first Memory-Associated Endless Vascular Stent. In addition, he invented and coordinated with the renowned Michael DeBakey, M.D., to develop the first artificial heart pump and developed the first multilamellar circulatory liposome.
Born on October 24, 1937, in Lufkin, Texas, David received his M.B.A. from Pepperdine University in 1982 and his Ph.D. from Kennedy Western University in 1984. He is a Senior Fellow with the American College of Angiology.
Married to his wife, Dorothy, David enjoys boating, fishing, reading, and spending time with his children Crystal Kelley, Marcia Newman, and Sherry Summers-Ball and his 5 grandchildren.
For more information, visit www.nanoprostin.com
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government, and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is an online publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians, and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
Contact
Strathmore WorldwideContact
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
www.strathmoreworldwide.com
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
www.strathmoreworldwide.com
Categories