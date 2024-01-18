Vivi Tran's New Audiobook, "The Footprints of Her Soul," is a Moving Memoir That Highlights the Ways in Which the Author’s Upbringing in Vietnam Shaped Her Future
Recent audiobook release “The Footprints of Her Soul” from Audiobook Network author Vivi Tran is a compelling story of triumph over adversity. Growing up often ill in a large and impoverished family in Vietnam, Vivi Tran used her hardships as a motivation to better herself, keeping her beloved family in mind the whole way.
Surprise, AZ, January 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Vivi Tran, a gifted writer who moved in America in her mid-twenties, has completed her new audiobook, “The Footprints of Her Soul”: a riveting and inspiring recollection of the author’s upbringing provoked by Tran’s desire to pass her story down through generations.
“‘The Footprints of Her Soul’ is a story of a little girl who was lost among the people she loves most, her beloved family,” writes Tran. “She experienced extreme distress and sorrow through the long road of childhood poverty, war, and into adulthood. She had made hard decisions throughout her life journey, causing heartaches and pain. But she survived it all with conviction. They made her the person she is today, and the path she crossed became the footprints of her soul.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Vivi Tran’s new audiobook is a gripping book that chronicles the author’s difficult upbringing in Vietnam. From the very beginning, Tran faced hardship. She was the sixth daughter born in her family in a society that prioritized sons, and she was often ill. She had a complex and challenging relationship with her father, and experienced tremendous loss at a young age. Despite it all, Tran persevered and created a beautiful life for herself while honoring her past.
Tran was inspired to write her memoir after her grandson expressed interest in the stories that she would tell him of her childhood. Tran realized the value her experiences would bring to young generations within her family and beyond. Listeners are sure to find immense value in the fascinating audiobook of “The Footprints of Her Soul.”
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “The Footprints of Her Soul” by Vivi Tran through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
