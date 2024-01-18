Vivi Tran's New Audiobook, "The Footprints of Her Soul," is a Moving Memoir That Highlights the Ways in Which the Author’s Upbringing in Vietnam Shaped Her Future

Recent audiobook release “The Footprints of Her Soul” from Audiobook Network author Vivi Tran is a compelling story of triumph over adversity. Growing up often ill in a large and impoverished family in Vietnam, Vivi Tran used her hardships as a motivation to better herself, keeping her beloved family in mind the whole way.