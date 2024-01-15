SporesMD Engages Flag Digital and Joins the Brand Thrive 247 Platform and Integrates Web3 Technology
Frisco, TX, January 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- SporesMD, a leading provider of high-quality spores and amanita gummies, chocolates and tinctures, announced today that it has engaged Flag Digital, the #1 Web3 technology agency, to be a premier company to join the Brand Thrive 247 platform and integrate Web3 technology into its online ecosystem.
Brand Thrive 247 is a revolutionary platform that enables businesses to leverage the power of decentralized networks, blockchain technologies, and reward-based economics to enhance their productivity and success. By joining the platform, SporesMD will be able to access a global community of customers and collaborators who share its vision of exploring the fascinating world of legal magic mushroom research.
About SporesMD
SporesMD is a one-stop shop for anyone interested in legal mushroom products. Its laboratory grade products are perfect for scientific and educational purposes. SporesMD offers a wide selection of in-demand spores, including Golden Teacher, Penis Envy and Blue Meanie, all packaged and shipped in a sterile syringe applicator for easy handling. SporesMD also offers a variety of Amanita products, such as gummies, tinctures, and chocolates, that enhance the mind with natural compounds. SporesMD’s products are legal in most states and countries, and are backed by a 100% satisfaction guarantee.
For more information, visit SporesMD.com.
“We are thrilled to partner with Flag Digital and join the Brand Thrive 247 platform,” said Brian Bautista, the founder of SporesMD. “We believe that Web3 technology is the future of the internet, and we want to be at the forefront of this innovation. By integrating Web3 technology into our online ecosystem, we will be able to offer our customers a more secure, transparent, and rewarding experience, while also expanding our reach and impact in the legal mushroom market.”
“SporesMD is a pioneer in the legal mushroom industry, and we are honored to work with them,” said Mike Magolnick, the founder and CEO of Flag Digital. “We are impressed by their passion, quality, and vision, and we are excited to help them achieve their goals. By joining the Brand Thrive 247 platform, SporesMD will be able to tap into the power of Web3 technology and the global community of Web3 enthusiasts. We look forward to a long and prosperous collaboration with SporesMD.”
About Flag Digital
Flag Digital is a Web3 technology company that helps businesses enhance productivity and achieve success. Flag Digital offers a range of services, such as web design, Web3 advertising, blockchain integrations, and NFT marketplaces. Flag Digital also operates several initiatives in the fields of sports, music and entertainment, health and wellness, liquor and more.
Brand Thrive 247 is a revolutionary platform that enables businesses to leverage the power of decentralized networks, blockchain technologies, and reward-based economics to enhance their productivity and success. By joining the platform, SporesMD will be able to access a global community of customers and collaborators who share its vision of exploring the fascinating world of legal magic mushroom research.
About SporesMD
SporesMD is a one-stop shop for anyone interested in legal mushroom products. Its laboratory grade products are perfect for scientific and educational purposes. SporesMD offers a wide selection of in-demand spores, including Golden Teacher, Penis Envy and Blue Meanie, all packaged and shipped in a sterile syringe applicator for easy handling. SporesMD also offers a variety of Amanita products, such as gummies, tinctures, and chocolates, that enhance the mind with natural compounds. SporesMD’s products are legal in most states and countries, and are backed by a 100% satisfaction guarantee.
For more information, visit SporesMD.com.
“We are thrilled to partner with Flag Digital and join the Brand Thrive 247 platform,” said Brian Bautista, the founder of SporesMD. “We believe that Web3 technology is the future of the internet, and we want to be at the forefront of this innovation. By integrating Web3 technology into our online ecosystem, we will be able to offer our customers a more secure, transparent, and rewarding experience, while also expanding our reach and impact in the legal mushroom market.”
“SporesMD is a pioneer in the legal mushroom industry, and we are honored to work with them,” said Mike Magolnick, the founder and CEO of Flag Digital. “We are impressed by their passion, quality, and vision, and we are excited to help them achieve their goals. By joining the Brand Thrive 247 platform, SporesMD will be able to tap into the power of Web3 technology and the global community of Web3 enthusiasts. We look forward to a long and prosperous collaboration with SporesMD.”
About Flag Digital
Flag Digital is a Web3 technology company that helps businesses enhance productivity and achieve success. Flag Digital offers a range of services, such as web design, Web3 advertising, blockchain integrations, and NFT marketplaces. Flag Digital also operates several initiatives in the fields of sports, music and entertainment, health and wellness, liquor and more.
Contact
Flag DigitalContact
Mike Magolnick
1-214-799-0730
https://flagdigital.com
Mike Magolnick
1-214-799-0730
https://flagdigital.com
Categories