Flag Digital Launches Brand Thrive 247, a Platform for Brand Engagement and Loyalty

Frisco, TX, January 17, 2024 --( PR.com )-- Flag Digital, a top-tier Web3 technology agency, has announced the launch of Brand Thrive 247, a platform that rewards brands and their audiences for engaging with each other.Brand Thrive 247 is a Web3-based platform that leverages blockchain, smart contracts, and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to create a gamified and immersive experience for brand fans and followers. Users can earn Flag Coins, the native cryptocurrency of the Flag Digital Blockchain, by participating in various activities such as sharing, commenting, liking, and creating content related to their favorite brands. They can also redeem their Flag Coins for exclusive rewards, such as NFTs, merchandise, discounts, and access to VIP events.Brand Thrive 247 also benefits brands by increasing their reach, loyalty, and retention. Brands can use the platform to interact with their audience in real-time, collect valuable feedback, and generate user-generated content. They can also create their own NFTs and offer them as incentives to their most loyal and active fans.“Brand Thrive 247 is the newest platform to increase brand engagement and loyalty. It is rewarding not only to the brand, but its audience too. It turns the biggest fans of your brand into your best marketing campaign,” said Mike Magolnick, the CEO and founder of Flag Digital.Brand Thrive 247 is now available in Beta. Brands that are interested in joining the platform can contact Flag Digital or learn more at FlagDigital.com About Flag DigitalFlag Digital is a Web3 technology company that helps businesses enhance productivity and achieve success. It offers a range of services, such as web design, Web3 advertising, blockchain development and integrations, and NFT Marketplaces. Flag Digital is also the creator of Share-Engine, a Web3-based social media platform that pays users for sharing content.