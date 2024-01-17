Flag Digital Launches Brand Thrive 247, a Platform for Brand Engagement and Loyalty

Flag Digital launches Brand Thrive 247, a Web3 platform that rewards brand engagement with cryptocurrency and NFTs. Users can earn Flag Coins by interacting with their favorite brands and redeem them for exclusive rewards. Brands can increase their loyalty and reach by creating their own NFTs and offering them to their fans. Brand Thrive 247 is gamified and immersive experience for brand, fans and followers.