Small Jeweler Wins Big Industry Award
Stephanie Maslow Blackman of Metalicious Triumphs in the 2023 MJSA Responsibly Sourced Design Challenge
New York, NY, January 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- New York-based jewelry designer Stephanie Maslow Blackman, the creative force behind Metalicious, has been declared the winner of the prestigious 2023 MJSA Responsibly Sourced Design Challenge. This annual competition, which also serves as a fundraiser, saw its entries auctioned off to support a charitable cause, raising a total of $12,000.
The MJSA (Manufacturing Jewelers & Suppliers of America) partnered with Columbia Gem House, a renowned U.S. supplier of responsibly sourced colored gemstones, for this unique challenge and auction event. Each year, the challenge tasks designers with crafting a piece of jewelry based on a fictional scenario. For 2023, the nine participating designers were inspired to create for a fictional 52-year-old divorcée seeking a new beginning.
Columbia Gem House provided a selection of materials including sterling silver, Cortez pearls, Grape garnets, Neon green beryl, and Teal tourmaline, which were utilized by the designers in their final creations.
Maslow Blackman’s winning entry showcased her signature style of swirls and oxidized silver, culminating in a sophisticated gemstone and pearl necklace. This piece not only reflects her design prowess but also carries a personal touch, representing the client's passions and life's journey. The intricate swirls symbolize the highs and lows of life, while a unique detail on the back of the pearl setting features the initials of the client and her daughter, symbolizing their unbreakable bond.
Metalicious, based in New York City, is renowned for its commitment to ethical sourcing and sustainability, often incorporating recycled materials and unique gemstones into its designs. This win is not just a testament to Maslow Blackman's design talent but also aligns perfectly with her business's core values of sustainability, ethics, and community support.
The auctioned pieces, including Maslow Blackman's design, benefited CRRIFS, a Mexico-based nonprofit dedicated to the conservation and protection of native wildlife. The proceeds are earmarked for the construction of a saltwater rehabilitation tank, crucial for CRRIFS’ sea turtle rescue efforts. This cause resonates with Metalicious’s
ethos, as the conservation efforts also support the ecosystem vital for Cortez Pearl oysters, a featured gem in this year’s challenge.
Maslow Blackman expressed her joy and commitment to positive industry impact: “This is a dream come true. Our core values at Metalicious include sustainability, ethics, and giving back. Raising awareness and funds for such a significant cause truly embodies what we stand for. No matter the size of your business, it's possible to create a positive ripple effect in the industry.”
For more information about Metalicious, please contact Stephanie Maslow Blackman.
Contact:
Stephanie Maslow Blackman, Founder & CEO
stephanie@metalicious.com
For more information about Metalicious, please contact Stephanie Maslow Blackman.
