New York Health Welcomes Board-Certified Obstetrician and Gynecologist Dr. Jennifer L. Slagus
Patchogue, NY, January 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- New York Health is proud to announce the newest addition to its team, board-certified Obstetrician and Gynecologist Dr. Jennifer L. Slagus. Dr. Slagus will practice at 285 Sills Road, Bldg., 1, Patchogue, NY 11772.
Dr. Slagus specializes in comprehensive women's health care. She combines her clinical expertise with a compassionate approach, ensuring her patients receive the highest standard of OBGYN care. Dr. Slagus is certified in DaVinci Robotics and laparoscopic surgery.
“We are thrilled to announce the addition of Dr. Jennifer Slagus to NY Health,” said Chris Ng, MD, Chief Medical Officer and Executive Director. “Her expertise and dedication will unquestionably elevate our capacity to provide women with comprehensive and compassionate care.”
Reflecting on her passion for women's health, Dr. Slagus shared, “I’ll always remember the first delivery I was a part of in medical school. When the baby was delivered, the patient and her partner teared up, and it was such an overwhelmingly happy and touching moment. I decided I wanted to be a part of more moments like this in the future.”
Known for her attentive and empathetic approach, Dr. Slagus said, “I’m a good listener, and I treat all of my patients as if they were members of my family.”
Dr. Slagus earned her Doctor of Medicine degree from the University at Buffalo School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences and completed her Obstetrics and Gynecology Residency at the University at Buffalo. She is recognized as a Fellow of the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology.
Excited to join NY Health, Dr. Slagus said,“NY Health provides exceptional patient-centered care to patients through their multi-specialty group. Before my patient leaves the office, she can be scheduled for her mammogram, an appointment with a new primary care physician and be linked with a specialist if needed. NY Health tries to make things as easy for their patients as they can.”
To make an appointment with Dr. Slagus, please call 631-473-7171.
For more information, visit nyhealth.com.
About New York Health
New York Health (NYHealth) is the premier center for primary and specialty care services. Our network of outstanding physicians specialize in family medicine, internal medicine, physical therapy, nephrology, rheumatology, surgery, urology, OB/GYN, and interventional spine and pain. At NY Health, we are dedicated to healthcare excellence and provide highly professional, sensitive, and personalized care. For more information, visit nyhealth.com.
Dr. Slagus specializes in comprehensive women's health care. She combines her clinical expertise with a compassionate approach, ensuring her patients receive the highest standard of OBGYN care. Dr. Slagus is certified in DaVinci Robotics and laparoscopic surgery.
“We are thrilled to announce the addition of Dr. Jennifer Slagus to NY Health,” said Chris Ng, MD, Chief Medical Officer and Executive Director. “Her expertise and dedication will unquestionably elevate our capacity to provide women with comprehensive and compassionate care.”
Reflecting on her passion for women's health, Dr. Slagus shared, “I’ll always remember the first delivery I was a part of in medical school. When the baby was delivered, the patient and her partner teared up, and it was such an overwhelmingly happy and touching moment. I decided I wanted to be a part of more moments like this in the future.”
Known for her attentive and empathetic approach, Dr. Slagus said, “I’m a good listener, and I treat all of my patients as if they were members of my family.”
Dr. Slagus earned her Doctor of Medicine degree from the University at Buffalo School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences and completed her Obstetrics and Gynecology Residency at the University at Buffalo. She is recognized as a Fellow of the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology.
Excited to join NY Health, Dr. Slagus said,“NY Health provides exceptional patient-centered care to patients through their multi-specialty group. Before my patient leaves the office, she can be scheduled for her mammogram, an appointment with a new primary care physician and be linked with a specialist if needed. NY Health tries to make things as easy for their patients as they can.”
To make an appointment with Dr. Slagus, please call 631-473-7171.
For more information, visit nyhealth.com.
About New York Health
New York Health (NYHealth) is the premier center for primary and specialty care services. Our network of outstanding physicians specialize in family medicine, internal medicine, physical therapy, nephrology, rheumatology, surgery, urology, OB/GYN, and interventional spine and pain. At NY Health, we are dedicated to healthcare excellence and provide highly professional, sensitive, and personalized care. For more information, visit nyhealth.com.
Contact
New York HealthContact
Sarah Gould
631-574-8360
nyhealth.com
Sarah Gould
631-574-8360
nyhealth.com
Categories