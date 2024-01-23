Author Alan Gedde's New Audiobook, “Unless the Lord: A book about trusting the Lord through Psalm,” is a Faith-Based Exploration of the Lasting Message Behind Psalm 127
Recent audiobook release “Unless the Lord: A book about trusting the Lord through Psalm” from Audiobook Network author Alan Gedde is a heartfelt and stirring work that follows the author as he goes through Psalm 127 sentence by sentence, relating each line to a story from his life or the Bible to reiterate the message that Psalm 127 teaches.
Roswell, NM, January 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Alan Gedde, the children’s pastor at Grace Community Church in Roswell, New Mexico, as well as an avid hunter, has completed his new audiobook, “Unless the Lord: A book about trusting the Lord through Psalm”: a thorough examination of how Psalm 127 relates to and influences the author’s life, and how it can serve as a powerful tool to help listeners center God within their lives.
Originally from the Pacific Northwest, author Alan Gedde now lives in the dry Southwest with his wife of twenty-nine years, with whom he shares six children. Gedde attended Southwestern Baptist College, now Arizona Christian University, for his undergrad and received his master’s degree at Wayland Baptist University. He has served as a youth pastor, music pastor, and interim senior pastor. All of these different roles have allowed the author to develop a love for the families he sees. Because of this love, Gedde has a desire to see families become stronger and happier, and to see children grow up in homes where God is the foundation and becomes the foundation of their lives.
Gedde writes, “Would you like to be happier? Would you like to have a stronger marriage? Would you enjoy having a better relationship with your children? Your parents? Your siblings? Wouldn't we all.
“In a world where we have everything at our fingertips, have more wealth than can be imagined, and are protected by many devices, God has been replaced. People are experiencing loneliness, stress, depression, and a host of many other mental illnesses. The temperature of the world continues to rise as people try to figure out what to do about climate change. Crime continues to rise as people spread further and further apart to keep themselves from harm. What if the answer to all these concerns is God? Join me as I journey through a passage that has shaped the life my wife and I have built--Psalm 127. This passage holds the keys to what ails the world unless the Lord takes you through these five verses by using the author's personal stories and some great stories in the Bible to drive a point home. That point? That ‘unless the Lord.’
“‘Unless the Lord’ is a book about how culture teaches us that we can do it all on our own and that we have control; this book goes through the process of showing us that God is completely in control and that if we lived our lives that way, it would be easier; it would be more enjoyable. We would see more people living longer, healthier lives.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Alan Gedde’s new audiobook is a thought-provoking journey that will provide listeners with a deeper understanding of Psalm 127, ultimately helping them to forge a stronger and lasting relationship with the Lord. Through his writings, Gedde hopes to encourage listeners to trust in God’s plan for them and remember that a life built on faith is sure to be a truly blessed life.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Unless the Lord: A book about trusting the Lord through Psalm” by Alan Gedde through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
