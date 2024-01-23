Author Alan Gedde's New Audiobook, “Unless the Lord: A book about trusting the Lord through Psalm,” is a Faith-Based Exploration of the Lasting Message Behind Psalm 127

Recent audiobook release “Unless the Lord: A book about trusting the Lord through Psalm” from Audiobook Network author Alan Gedde is a heartfelt and stirring work that follows the author as he goes through Psalm 127 sentence by sentence, relating each line to a story from his life or the Bible to reiterate the message that Psalm 127 teaches.