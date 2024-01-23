Gorman John Ruggiero’s Newly Released "30 Plays for Child Actors" is an Engaging Resource for Those in the Performing Arts
“30 Plays for Child Actors” from Christian Faith Publishing author Gorman John Ruggiero is an encouraging collection of plays that help upcoming generations learn key skills for becoming well-adjusted members of society.
Lake Luzerne, NY, January 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “30 Plays for Child Actors”: a helpful teaching tool for aspiring actors of any ability level. “30 Plays for Child Actors” is the creation of published author, Gorman John Ruggiero, who has a bachelor of fine arts from SUNY Purchase Acting Conservatory and has a master’s degree in psychology from Capella University. He currently is working in film as an actor and producer. He can be seen streaming on Fox Nation in The Great American Heist or in several episodes of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. He is also streaming on Pure Flix as the lead in Dadley Productions’ award-winning film Calf Rope. Gorman’s latest film, Night Voices, has been winning major awards in all categories globally. He has won numerous acting and production awards. He lives with his family on a ranch in Upstate New York’s Adirondack Mountains.
Ruggiero shares, “For over thirty-five years, Gorman John Ruggiero trained child actors. The many productions are represented in this collection of his plays. These works include folktales, mythology, religious stories, and original works that can help children learn some of life’s lessons by acting them out on stage.
“Ruggiero spent many years working with children on the autism spectrum, and many of these plays were performed jointly with typically developing children to great success. This process truly enhanced the communication skills of the child actors, as well as helped develop in them an understanding of autism. Many friendships were created during the rehearsal and performance process as children learned about one another’s differences and commonalities.
“In a world where communication is sorely lacking, Ruggiero believes that physical, emotional, and intellectual expression, found in the performing arts, is crucial for the success in personal and professional relationships. Helping children perform these plays will advance that notion.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Gorman John Ruggiero’s new book presents educators and mentors with the opportunity to help educate young minds on a variety of levels.
Consumers can purchase “30 Plays for Child Actors” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “30 Plays for Child Actors,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
