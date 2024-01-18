Hypatia Capital, Advisor to the WCEO ETF, and How Women Lead Announce Collaborative Partnership Calling for More Investment in Women in Leadership in All Asset Classes
San Francisco, CA, January 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Hypatia Capital, advisor to the WCEO ETF, and How Women Lead announce collaborative partnership calling for more investment in women in leadership in all asset classes.
How Women Lead, a nonprofit network of 20,000+ corporate women leaders driving women's representation in positions of power, influence, and wealth, and Hypatia Capital, advisor to the Hypatia Women CEO ETF (“WCEO”) are excited to announce their collaborative partnership to further encourage women to invest in women in all asset classes.
Hypatia is a proud collaborator with How Women Lead’s movement - The New Table - to inspire women to invest. “We believe women should invest early, invest often and invest in women. The New Table allows women investors to familiarize themselves with early stage investing opportunities for their private portfolios. It is perfectly complementary to the WCEO ETF, which may form part of one’s public equity portfolio. Hypatia believes in the outperformance of women in leadership,” said Patricia Lizarraga, managing partner of Hypatia Capital.
“Joining forces with Hypatia Capital, we're amplifying the clarion call for women to invest in women across all sectors,” said Julie Castro Abrams, CEO of How Women Lead, Managing Partner of How Women Invest. “This partnership marks a pivotal moment in reshaping the investment landscape, underscoring the undeniable value women bring to leadership roles. A Boston Consulting Group report, found that over a five-year period, companies founded or co-founded by women generated 10% higher cumulative revenue. By inspiring women investors and showcasing the prowess of female CEOs, we're not just diversifying portfolios, but rewriting the narrative of success in business. Together, we're fostering a culture of investment, influence, and impact, steering us toward a future where women in the highest levels of leadership is the expectation rather than the exception."
The WCEO, trading on the NYSE, invests in all American public companies with a female CEO, small to mega cap. Hypatia’s investment thesis is that female CEOs will outperform. Why? It is just harder for them to get there. Hypatia’s WCEO aims to deliver this Female Factor.
The Hypatia WCEO ETF allows investors who are interested in investing in women in leadership to diversify their portfolio by adding up to 130 public companies, all with female CEOs. Because it is equally weighted within industries, this may be a fit for one’s small cap allocation.
In addition to the potential for outperformance and diversification, the WCEO allows investors to invest for impact. Women CEOs have 80% more women in their leadership teams than men CEOs1. Investing in women CEOs and showcasing their financial results can contribute to more positive pattern matching regarding women in leadership roles.
WCEO and How Women Lead will hold informative sessions for both of their constituencies to educate, motivate and inspire women to invest in women, and thus may increase the number of women in leadership.
1Source: Hypatia Capital Analysis, WCEO compared to the 5 largest Small Cap ETFs. Data by Morningstar
About Hypatia Capital
The Hypatia WCEO ETF, managed by Hypatia Capital Management, is an active ETF investing in American public companies with female CEOs, small to mega cap. Its investment thesis is that female CEOs will outperform, as it is currently harder for women to rise to the CEO level in corporate America. The WCEO’s Morningstar category is US Small Cap Blend and trades on the New York Stock Exchange.
Contact: John Grenawalt, john.grenawalt@hypatiacapital.com, (212) 472-7500
About How Women Lead/How Women Invest and The New Table
How Women Lead connects 20,000+ top executive women to activate their individual and collective power to achieve equity for women. Founded in 2011, the organization fights for change at all levels by affecting systems reform, mobilizing movements, education, research and access to opportunities like board seats and investing. How Women Lead's philanthropic arm, How Women Give, provides grants and invaluable connections to women's and girls' organizations on the frontlines of today's most critical issues. And its sister organization, How Women Invest, invites women to play big and powerfully in venture, making meaningful investments and propelling high-potential, women-led companies forward at scale. The New Table campaign’s mission is simple—disrupt the venture capital landscape by inspiring 10,000 women to invest in venture capital funds who invest in women founders. For more, visit https://howwomenlead.com/ and join The New Table movement https://www.howwomenlead.com/new-table
Contact: Sophia Babbitt, sophia@howwomenlead.com
Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks and charges of the fund before investing. The prospectus contains this information and other information about the fund, and it should be read carefully before investing. Investors can obtain a copy of the prospectus by calling 855-427-7360. The fund is distributed by Northern Lights Distributors, LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC, which is not affiliated with Hypatia Capital Management LLC.
Important Risk Disclosures:
Exchange-traded funds involve risk including possible loss of principal. The performance data quoted represents past performance. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The Fund faces numerous market trading risks, including the potential lack of an active market for Fund sharers, losses from trading in secondary markets, and periods of high volatility and disruption in the creation/redemption process of the Fund. These factors may lead to the Fund's shares trading at a premium or discount to NAV.
The returns on a portfolio of securities that excludes companies that are not led by female Chief Executive Officers or that do not have an Executive Chairperson or Chairperson who is female, may trail the returns on a portfolio of securities that includes such companies. Investing only in a portfolio of securities that are led by female Chief Executive Officers or that have an Executive Chairperson or Chairperson who is female may affect the Fund’s exposure to certain types of investments and may adversely impact the Fund’s performance depending on whether such investments are in or out of favor in the market.
Because the Fund invests primarily in components of the Index, the Fund’s investments are subject to the risks associated with changes to the Index. The Fund will be negatively affected by general declines in the securities and asset classes represented in the Index. Market disruptions and regulatory restrictions could have an adverse effect on the Fund’s ability to adjust its exposure to closely follow the Index. The Index Provider relies on third party data it believes to be reliable in constructing the Index, but it does not guarantee the accuracy or availability of any such third party data, and there is also no guarantee with respect to the accuracy, availability or timeliness of the production of the Index. In addition, the Fund is actively managed and does not track the Index and the Adviser’s investment approach may not produce the desired results and may cause the Fund to underperform the Index. In addition, the Fund incurs operating expenses and portfolio transaction costs not incurred by the Index. These risks may be heightened during times of market volatility or other unusual market conditions.
The Fund is newly formed ETF and has a limited history of operations for investors to evaluate.
The fund is distributed by Northern Lights Distributors, LLC. (Member FINRA/SIPC).
NLD is not affiliated with How Women Lead
17783482-NLD 01/11/2024
Contact
Hypatia Capital GroupContact
John Grenawalt
212-472-7500
www.hypatiacapital.com
