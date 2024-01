New Insights Into Gas Company Phone Scams: Tellows Analyzing Their Deceptive Tactics

London, United Kingdom, January 20, 2024 --( PR.com )-- Understanding the Landscape: The Surge of Gas Company ScamsRecent tellows data reveals a concerning reality—out of all calls related to gas companies, a mere 17% were deemed positive, while a staggering 83% were flagged as negative. This surge in scam attempts necessitates heightened awareness and protective measures.Key Insights: Tactics Employed by ScammersOfficial Gas Company Phone Numbers: Identification of official numbers for services like installation and customer support.Scammers' Tactics: Exploration of deceptive methods employed by scammers, including the creation of fake gas companies.Empowering Consumers: Provide solutions, such as caller ID apps, to empower consumers against potential scams.Distribution of Gas Company Phone Numbers: tellows InsightsIt's vital to note that official communications from gas and power companies primarily occur through email, allowing users to cross-reference information for legitimacy.Key Signs of Energy Scams: Ensuring Consumer VigilanceUnderstanding the hallmarks of energy scams is crucial. Consumers are urged to be vigilant and watch out for:Deals that seem too good to be true.Undue pressure to transfer money hastily.Unconventional payment requests.Suspicions of dealing with a fake company.Requests for sensitive information like passwords or PINs.Spotting the Scam: Vigilance as Your Best AllyVigilance is paramount against energy scams. If a deal appears overly lucrative or there's pressure to transfer money urgently, consumers are advised to tread carefully. Caution with unusual payment requests and never sharing personal information like passwords or PINs are emphasized. If something feels off, it probably is.Empowering Consumers with tellows: A Robust AllyIn the battle against unknown calls, tellows.co.uk emerges as a robust ally. It provides a platform to evaluate unknown numbers, helping users decipher the nature of incoming calls. The tellows iOS and Android apps offer real-time identification of unknown calls—a crucial resource for swiftly blocking fraudulent numbers in the dynamic landscape of gas company scams.About tellowstellows, a trusted consumer protection platform, provides solutions to identify unknown calls. The tellows app for caller ID and blocking is available for Android and iOS. With a database containing 1.9 million telephone number ratings, tellows serves over 9 million monthly users in more than 50 countries. Explore more about tellows at www.tellows.com.Find the detailed study here: tellows.co.uk/s/analyse_gb/gasMail: presse@tellows.deNote to Editors: The information provided is based on a comprehensive study conducted by tellows on Gas company related phone call scams in the USA. For additional insights and data, please contact the tellows editorial team.