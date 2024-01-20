TEXTON Embraces 2024's Trendiest Hues Using It’s Award-Winning COLOR Roller Shade Program
Dallas, TX, January 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- As the world of interior design eagerly embraces the 2024 Colors of the Year, TEXTON is proud to offer an innovative offering that allows Window covering retailers, interior designers and their homeowners to incorporate these trendy hues into their spaces with ease and style. TEXTON's COLOR Roller Shade collection is the perfect way to introduce the latest color trends onto a roller shade. By customizing any of the collection’s 350+ designs and patterns with the 2024 Colors of the Year from Pantone, Sherwin-Williams, and Benjamin Moore, you can bring a touch of contemporary elegance and bespoke design to every home.
As leaders in the window treatment industry, TEXTON understands the importance of staying ahead of design trends. The 2024 Colors of the Year represent a diverse palette that ranges from bold and vibrant to soft and soothing, reflecting the dynamic nature of modern interior styles. By offering these colors in our versatile COLOR Roller Shade collection, TEXTON is at the forefront of blending functionality with the latest design trends.
"Our goal is to help our customers not just keep up with the latest trends, but to live them," said Ryan Crist, Head of Sales and Marketing at TEXTON. "The ability to customize our roller shades with the 2024 Colors of the Year provides an unparalleled level of personalization and style. Whether it’s Blue Nova from Benjamin Moore, Peach Fuzz from Pantone, or the timeless Upward shade from Sherwin-Williams, our customers can now bring these trendsetting colors into their homes with ease."
Since its inception in 2019, The COLOR Roller Shade collection has changed the window covering industry with a program that is never discontinued, always in stock and ability to stay current in perpetuity. Using the current colors of the year & TEXTON’s customization ability, TEXTON continues to be at the forefront in offering customers an even more personalized experience. Homeowners and interior designers can seamlessly integrate the year's leading colors into their designs, creating spaces that are not only stylish but also uniquely theirs.
To explore the full range of customizable options and to learn more about how TEXTON is revolutionizing home décor with the 2024 Colors of the Year, please visit www.texton.com or contact us below.
About TEXTON:
Since 1941 TEXTON has been a leading name in the window treatment industry for over 80 years, focusing on service, innovation and quality. With a wide range of products that include roller shades, retractable exterior shades, soft shading, woven shades and shutters, TEXTON continues to set the standard for excellence in both residential and commercial spaces.
Contact
Ryan Crist
972-494-5941
www.texton.com
