Carlton Senior Living Celebrates 39 Years of Excellence in Senior Care
Carlton Senior Living, a pioneering name in senior care, marks its 39th anniversary with a rich history of providing exceptional services and creating a culture of caring for seniors. The first community, formerly Chateau and now known as Carlton Pleasant Hill-Martinez, is a testament to founder Tom MacDonald's vision and commitment.
Pleasant Hill, CA, January 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- In the early 1980s, while caring for his mother, Carolyn, Tom MacDonald recognized the need for a new senior care community. Back then, active seniors had limited options seeking comprehensive services and amenities. Determined to make a difference, Tom embarked on a journey to establish an environment where seniors could thrive with diverse activities, wholesome meals, and compassionate, well-trained staff.
Tom designed the earliest communities using his expertise as a real estate developer and general contractor. 1985, the company opened its first assisted living community in Pleasant Hill. Dr. Don Engle, a retired professor of dentistry, joined as a founding partner in 1989, contributing valuable medical and business experience to the company.
Carlton Senior Living stands out as a family-founded and family-focused organization. Led by President Dave Coluzzi, Carlton now operates 11 thriving senior living communities across northern California. The company has earned national awards and recognition for resident care, health and fitness programs, and staff development initiatives. The founding family members remain actively involved, and the company's continued commitment to its founding principles sets Carlton Senior Living apart.
As Carlton Senior Living celebrates 39 years of excellence, the organization remains dedicated to creating a positive and vibrant environment for seniors, embodying the culture of caring that has defined its legacy.
