"Rock Star Chef," Newest Romance from Jade Christy, Now Available on Amazon
Jade Christy has released her latest romance novel. "Rock Star Chef: Billionaire's Savory Seduction" is available on Amazon in eBook, Kindle Unlimited and paperback.
St. Petersburg, FL, January 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Jade Christy's seventh romance novel was recently published. "Rock Star Chef: Billionaire's Savory Seduction" is now available on Amazon.
"Readers will fall in love with Luca and Olivia," Christy says. "They are both strong characters with passion. Olivia wants to be seen for her talents and not her background. Luca longs for something he has passed over."
Christy writes steamy contemporary romance novels which include the tropes of billionaires, second chances, grumpy-sunshine, fake engagements and secret identities. Some include age-gap tropes.
To date, her books are stand-alone happily ever after romances. She is working on two series that will release in 2024.
"I love that my readers can lose themselves when they read my stories," says Christy. "I take the reader on a romantic journey filled with steamy interludes, tenderness and humor - with the promise that love is the the greatest adventure of all."
Currently the Jade Christy catalog is found on Amazon.
Kathy Heshelow
727-319-6303
jadechristy.com
