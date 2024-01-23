P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine’s Winter 2024 Issue Talks Goal Setting
Manhasset, NY, January 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- P.O.W.E.R. Magazine’s winter 2024 issue is out just in time for the new year and includes helpful information to motivate women to set - and follow through - on their professional goals for 2024.
Editor-in-Chief of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine and P.O.W.E.R. Organization Founder Tonia DeCosimo encourages women to look back at the past year and take stock of their accomplishments and/or shortcomings, then use them as motivation to make the necessary changes to get to the place they want to be. She offers valuable advice on how women can narrow down their goals to make them attainable and also references the many women in the current issue who have successfully mapped out a plan that helped them succeed.
“As you flip through the pages of this issue you will see stories from Supermodel and Entrepreneur Pritika Swarup; Author and Anchor Maria Bartiromo; CBS News Journalist Erin Moriarty; Dermatologist, Dr. Eve Lupenko and many other women, all of whom set out a plan for what they wanted and worked hard to make it happen,” said DeCosimo. “When setting goals, the journey is just as important as the destination. P.O.W.E.R. is here to support our members every step of the way. Our organization has so many avenues for women to become inspired, seek support, and build their professional connections to help them reach their goals.”
Members can glean inspiration on the “Share your Story” page of the P.O.W.E.R. website or even find a mentor. In addition, P.O.W.E.R. has numerous business and life coach members that are experts on goal setting.
“Who and what you know matters when you're pursuing your goals, and P.O.W.E.R. exists to help connect women to the right people and resources. In today’s unpredictable world, now more than ever, P.O.W.E.R. aims to create a community that fosters encouragement and acceptance. We are not just a magazine and website; we are a safe space in a world where you can come to grow and cheer each other on,” said DeCosimo.
For information, visit www.powerwoe.com.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R is an online community as well as a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring professional and famous women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of empowering women who will mentor and inspire each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services, our members can network, collaborate with like-minded professionals, gain recognition, and obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
Contact
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
www.powerwoe.com
