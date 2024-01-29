Author Pam Tinnes Lord's New Audiobook “Furry Tales: The Village Would Never Be the Same” Follows a Group of Animals Who Band Together When a Stranger Enters Their Midst

Recent audiobook release “Furry Tales: The Village Would Never Be the Same” from Audiobook Network author Pam Tinnes Lord is a captivating story of a small village of animals who must work together to protect themselves from a mysterious stranger. Together, they'll overcome a variety of challenges through their friendship and discover how much of a difference just one person can make.