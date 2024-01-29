Author Pam Tinnes Lord's New Audiobook “Furry Tales: The Village Would Never Be the Same” Follows a Group of Animals Who Band Together When a Stranger Enters Their Midst
Recent audiobook release “Furry Tales: The Village Would Never Be the Same” from Audiobook Network author Pam Tinnes Lord is a captivating story of a small village of animals who must work together to protect themselves from a mysterious stranger. Together, they'll overcome a variety of challenges through their friendship and discover how much of a difference just one person can make.
Mechanicsburg, PA, January 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Pam Tinnes Lord, a wife of fifty-one years and a proud mother and grandmother who enjoys nature and admires its beauty, has completed her new audiobook “Furry Tales: The Village Would Never Be the Same”: a charming story of a small group of animal friends who must band together when a newcomer presents a potential threat to their village.
“This story of special friendships will take on an adventure like no other,” writes Pam. “You will be transported into the land of imagination full of possibilities, doubts, courage, and yes, danger. There will be moments of bravery, awareness, acceptance, and inclusion. They will and do take chances to help, defend, and protect one another. Their biggest challenge is the present of a wolf in their midst, who reluctantly needs their help.
“Don't hesitate to talk about what you would do under these same circumstances. Now ask yourself, can one person make a difference?”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Pam Tinnes Lord’s new audiobook will take listeners on a thrilling journey as they discover how the lives of the animals and their very own village will be forever changed and highlight how one person can make a difference in someone else’s life. Thought-provoking and character driven, Pam weaves an exhilarating story that listeners of all ages are sure to enjoy.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Furry Tales: The Village Would Never Be the Same” by Pam Tinnes Lord through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
