Commander Terri L. Gabriel Chosen as a Woman of the Month for January 2024 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Virginia Beach, VA, January 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Commander Terri L. Gabriel of Virginia Beach, Virginia has been chosen as a Woman of the Month for January 2024 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of government.
About Commander Terri L. Gabriel
Commander Terri L. Gabriel is a logistics officer in the U.S. Navy and is currently the deputy commander of U.S. Navy Uniforms with the Naval Exchange.
Commander Gabriel joined the military right out of high school in a quest to become more independent and forge her own path. “I became a Naval officer to make a difference and show others like me that it can be done,” said Commander Gabriel.
Terri holds an M.S. in Military Strategic Studies from Dwight D. Eisenhower School for National Security and Resource Strategy, as well as an M.B.A. in Management from Webster University.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
