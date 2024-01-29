City Ford Expands Mobile Service Services with On-Site Recall Services and Complimentary Alignment Checks
Columbia City, IN, January 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- City Ford announces a new initiative to transform how businesses manage vehicle recalls and maintenance. The dealership's mobile service fleet is now equipped to bring automotive care directly to a company's parking lot, offering on-site solutions for recalls and complimentary alignment checks for Ford and Chevy vehicles.
Kasey Shirey, Partner and General Manager, emphasized the convenience and efficiency of the mobile service approach after recognizing the challenges businesses face with vehicle recalls. He states, “We bring our mobile service fleet to a company's parking lot which eliminates the need for employees to take time off work for dealership visits."
City Ford's mobile service fleet operates on a scheduled appointment basis, providing businesses with the flexibility to plan and optimize vehicle maintenance without disrupting daily operations. Shirey highlighted the extended services offered in addition to recalls, including complimentary alignment checks. This proactive approach ensures businesses can address maintenance needs quickly and easily.
The service area for City Ford's mobile fleet spans Fort Wayne, Warsaw, Columbia, and extends to Chicago based on demand. Shirey expressed the dealership's commitment to making automotive care accessible to all businesses. City Ford’s mobile service fleet is dedicated to providing a seamless experience.
Shirey explains, “As we enter 2024, we tend to think the more connected we are, the more efficient we become. But it's actually the opposite. The more connected we are, the busier we become. So we're here to make sure that our customers get to keep their time instead of spending it on trips to the dealership to get their cars serviced.”
City Ford acknowledges the intricate balance businesses strive for, and want to tip the scale in their favor by eliminating disruptions caused by dealership visits. The dealership wants to ensure their customer’s Ford and Chevy vehicles stay in peak condition without having to sacrifice company productivity.
