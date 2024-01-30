Author Michael Hall's New Audiobook, “Leadership, Motivation, Change: The Vision for Positive Leadership for the Black Community,” Offers New Perspectives
Recent audiobook release “Leadership, Motivation, Change: The Vision for Positive Leadership for the Black Community” from Audiobook Network author Michael Hall is an educational work that analyzes challenges and offers listeners positive, inclusive solutions.
Milwaukee, WI, January 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Michael Hall, who is retired military in his third career, has completed his new audiobook, “Leadership, Motivation, Change: The Vision for Positive Leadership for the Black Community”: an insightful and informative work that explores the impacts of inequalities and injustices and discusses practical solutions to positively impact those affected.
Author Michael Hall has had careers in manufacturing, retail, and academic administration. He has taught school at both the undergraduate and graduate levels. His military traveling is an invaluable part of his psyche. It allowed him to see different people in different places with totally different ideas and perceptions of life circumstances. He attempts to apply those different ideas daily. Michael Hall has two master’s degrees and was working on his Ph.D. when the idea for this trilogy presented itself. He tries to look at life and challenges through a “fix the challenge; don’t attack the person” approach.
Hall writes, “The purpose of this book is to provide an in-depth analysis of the leadership theories (traits, contingency, servant, transactional, and transformational) of Bernard Bass; Warren Bennis; James Burns; Fred Fiedler; Robert Greenleaf; Paul Hersey and Kenneth Blanchard; Robert House; and even an old favorite from motivational theories, Victor Vroom. Using John French and Bertram Raven’s study on power and leadership, we will investigate how those principles are interrelated. Each theory will be analyzed and compared and contrasted to create a common ground for the advantages and disadvantages of each.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Michael Hall’s new audiobook offers thought-provoking insight into the possibilities for a more equitable future.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Leadership, Motivation, Change: The Vision for Positive Leadership for the Black Community” by Michael Hall through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
