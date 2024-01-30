Author James Ragon’s New Audiobook, “The Secret of Etemenanki,” is the Exhilarating Story of a Knight’s Epic and Unexpected Quest to Babylon During the Crusades
Recent audiobook release “The Secret of Etemenanki” from Audiobook Network author James Ragon is a compelling and fascinating tale that follows the escapades of Sir Byron Fitzwalter, who finds his fate intertwined with that of a priest whose secret mission could forever change the trajectory of the crusades and Rome’s ultimate goals of conquest.
Salem, OR, January 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- James Ragon has completed his new audiobook, “The Secret of Etemenanki”: a historical fiction set during the crusades that follows a knight who is drawn into a dangerous quest that leads him on a journey to Babylon, where a great treasure and decision await him. Jame’s audiobook brings to life the time of the crusades, taking the listener on a journey from the killing fields of ar-Saffuriyah, to the Ishtar gate in Babylon. Mark Rice-Oxley’s masterful narration, his versatility in the individual character voices, his enthusiasm as the action builds, makes the book a binge-worthy tale whereas the listener you find yourself wanting more.
“The year is 1187 and European crusaders still control Jerusalem,” writes Ragon. “The Sultan Saladin has unleashed war on the Crusader Kingdoms and the Christian armies have suffered a catastrophic defeat at the Battle of the Horns of Hattin. In the aftermath of the sultan's victory, Sir Byron Fitzwalter finds himself wounded and alone. Desperate to survive, Fitzwalter flees to the Sea of Galilee where destiny intervenes.
“Father Michael Villhardain finds the knight, lost and near death. This chance meeting has consequences, binding the fates of the priest and the knight together. Father Villhardain has a secret. The Roman Catholic Church has given him a dangerous assignment, and the future of the Crusader Kingdoms hangs in the balance. Saladin knows Rome's desire and he sends his most trusted knight, Husam al-Din, to capture Villhardain, and destroy Rome's dreams of conquest forever.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author James Ragon’s new audiobook follows Sir Byron as he finds himself caught in between two warring powers struggling for supremacy. As the wars continue, Sir Bryon’s path will lead him to Babylon where, beneath the foundations of the ruins of the great Ziggurat E-temen-an-ki, he’ll make the most difficult decisions of his life. Expertly paced and full of suspense, Ragon weaves together fiction and historical figures and events to create a spellbinding journey that listeners won’t want to miss.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “The Secret of Etemenanki” by James Ragon through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
