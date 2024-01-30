Author James Ragon’s New Audiobook, “The Secret of Etemenanki,” is the Exhilarating Story of a Knight’s Epic and Unexpected Quest to Babylon During the Crusades

Recent audiobook release “The Secret of Etemenanki” from Audiobook Network author James Ragon is a compelling and fascinating tale that follows the escapades of Sir Byron Fitzwalter, who finds his fate intertwined with that of a priest whose secret mission could forever change the trajectory of the crusades and Rome’s ultimate goals of conquest.