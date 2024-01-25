Introducing Audible Sight™: Revolutionizing Video Accessibility for Blind and Low Vision People
Audible Sight, Inc. proudly announces the launch of their groundbreaking software designed to make more video content accessible to the visually impaired through AI-assisted audio descriptions.
Orlando, FL, January 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Today, Audible Sight, Inc. proudly announces the launch of its barrier-breaking software-as-a-service that helps visually impaired people to “see” your video content by seamlessly inserting audible descriptions into the video. At the Assistive Technology Industry Association (ATIA) annual conference that opened today in Orlando, Audible Sight™ demonstrated how, within minutes, their AI analyzes the visual content of any video. It then generates simple text descriptions that are then verbalized using a synthetic voice. These editable descriptions get added to the original video effortlessly, and users get their accessible version within minutes. Until now, adding audio descriptions to video has been slow, expensive, and labor-intensive.
About Audible Sight, Inc.:
Audible Sight™ uses computer vision to open a universe of new video content for visually impaired persons. It will help to make audio description as ubiquitous as closed captioning is for the hearing impaired.
Contact
Ken Rybarczyk
302-281-2190
audiblesight.ai
