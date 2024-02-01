Author D.C. Page's New Audiobook, “Another Man's Shoes,” is a Moving Tale of the Unbreakable Bond of Brotherhood as the Author Races to See His Dying Friend One Last Time
Recent audiobook release “Another Man's Shoes” from Audiobook Network author D.C. Page is a compelling story based on true events that follows the author as he drives nearly three thousand miles from Philadelphia to California in order to be with his best friend and brother near the end of his life, all while flashing back to moments of their lives that defined their relationship.
New York, NY, February 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- D.C. Page has completed his new audiobook, “Another Man's Shoes”: a fascinating and powerful true story of brotherhood that follows the author as he races across the country to see his best friend after receiving a phone call from his doctor that he was dying.
Often called a Renaissance man, author D. C. Page’s life is filled with artistic expression and productivity. He writes, paints, performs, and encourages others to reach their full potential. Trained in the arts, education, administration, and leadership, the author has traveled all over the country, sharing his love of creative efforts. In his free time, David can be found hiking with his wife in the Swiss Alps, Italian Dolomites, or anywhere there is an adventure to be had or a beautiful scene to paint.
An emotionally rich story of friendship, “Another Man’s Shoes” follows the author who, while living near Philadelphia, receives a call from his best friend's doctor in California that Gordon is suffering major organ failure and is on the brink of death.
Gordon, an unmarried quadriplegic, has been in a wheelchair since he was twenty-two. His life is one of isolation, fear, and relative silence, except when David visits with stories of the world. To save Gordon's life, the doctor induces a coma to promote rest and healing. Unable to reserve a flight, David leaves his family to drive cross-country, hoping to arrive before Gordon wakes, or dies.
As Gordon fades in and out of consciousness, David struggles to stay awake and imagines Gordon into the passenger seat where the stories of their lives are recalled in three dimensions. There are 2,700 miles of road to drive. The author invites the listener into the car to experience flashbacks that transport them into all ages of the main character's lives and all over the world. It's a wild ride of death-defying uphill battles, duty, arguments, friendship, humor, and love.
The clock is ticking as each call to the doctor reveals Gordon's touch-and-go status with life while every mile marker finds David fighting exhaustion and the fear that he might be too late.
Published by Audiobook Network, author D.C. Page’s new audiobook brings the listener face-to-face with experiences and people of influence surrounding David's and Gordon's lives, witnessing what made these men who they are and why these contrasting characters see themselves as brothers. Expertly paced and deeply personal, “Another Man’s Shoes” is a poignant tale that is sure to resonate with listeners from all walks of life as they discover David and Gordon’s common ground and experience their moving bond of brotherhood.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Another Man's Shoes” by D.C. Page through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
Often called a Renaissance man, author D. C. Page’s life is filled with artistic expression and productivity. He writes, paints, performs, and encourages others to reach their full potential. Trained in the arts, education, administration, and leadership, the author has traveled all over the country, sharing his love of creative efforts. In his free time, David can be found hiking with his wife in the Swiss Alps, Italian Dolomites, or anywhere there is an adventure to be had or a beautiful scene to paint.
An emotionally rich story of friendship, “Another Man’s Shoes” follows the author who, while living near Philadelphia, receives a call from his best friend's doctor in California that Gordon is suffering major organ failure and is on the brink of death.
Gordon, an unmarried quadriplegic, has been in a wheelchair since he was twenty-two. His life is one of isolation, fear, and relative silence, except when David visits with stories of the world. To save Gordon's life, the doctor induces a coma to promote rest and healing. Unable to reserve a flight, David leaves his family to drive cross-country, hoping to arrive before Gordon wakes, or dies.
As Gordon fades in and out of consciousness, David struggles to stay awake and imagines Gordon into the passenger seat where the stories of their lives are recalled in three dimensions. There are 2,700 miles of road to drive. The author invites the listener into the car to experience flashbacks that transport them into all ages of the main character's lives and all over the world. It's a wild ride of death-defying uphill battles, duty, arguments, friendship, humor, and love.
The clock is ticking as each call to the doctor reveals Gordon's touch-and-go status with life while every mile marker finds David fighting exhaustion and the fear that he might be too late.
Published by Audiobook Network, author D.C. Page’s new audiobook brings the listener face-to-face with experiences and people of influence surrounding David's and Gordon's lives, witnessing what made these men who they are and why these contrasting characters see themselves as brothers. Expertly paced and deeply personal, “Another Man’s Shoes” is a poignant tale that is sure to resonate with listeners from all walks of life as they discover David and Gordon’s common ground and experience their moving bond of brotherhood.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Another Man's Shoes” by D.C. Page through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
Contact
Audiobook NetworkContact
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Categories