Author D.C. Page's New Audiobook, “Another Man's Shoes,” is a Moving Tale of the Unbreakable Bond of Brotherhood as the Author Races to See His Dying Friend One Last Time

Recent audiobook release “Another Man's Shoes” from Audiobook Network author D.C. Page is a compelling story based on true events that follows the author as he drives nearly three thousand miles from Philadelphia to California in order to be with his best friend and brother near the end of his life, all while flashing back to moments of their lives that defined their relationship.