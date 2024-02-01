Author Deberann Tinson's New Audiobook, "A Mother’s Heart," is a Compelling Story of Family and Enduring Faith, Specifically the Power of Maternal Bond
Recent audiobook release “A Mother’s Heart” from Audiobook Network author Deberann Tinson allows listeners to take a ride with the mountain valley experience between a mother, daughter, and granddaughter, sharing how they stood the test of time.
Davenport, FL, February 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Deberann Tinson, a native of Jamaica, has completed her new audiobook, “A Mother’s Heart”: a heart-wrenching work that invites listeners to experience the true meaning of the strength of a mother.
Author Deberann Tinson has a tremendous love for God’s Word and for His people, as well as a passion for winning souls for the kingdom. She has a contagious spirit of generosity that flows through every facet of her life.
Evangelist Tinson has been in ministry for over thirty years and a full-time evangelist for over twenty years. She is an active member of the Covenant Builders Ministry (CBM) in Orlando, Florida, where she is president of the prayer ministry along with several other responsibilities. In addition to ministering the spoken Word, she has had the opportunity to travel overseas to several different countries, ministering and helping to rebuild communities. She is the author of "The Reasons I Pray" and the founder of Prayer Warriors Seeking the Lost ministry, where she provides food and clothing for those in need and prays the oppressed would be set free.
Evangelist Tinson’s vision is uncompromisingly clear with one central principle: to build and develop a kingdom of empowered people for God. Holding firmly to the commissioned mandate in Matthew 28:18–20, “Go ye therefore, and teach all nations,” she endeavors to fulfill the call of God in her life to do the work of an evangelist until the return of Jesus Christ. She is the mother to one daughter, Sashoi Thousand, who is now deceased in 2020, and the grandmother to Naomi Thousand.
Tinson writes, “As I sit to write this book, memories begin to flood through my mind. I was born Deberann Tinson on May 23, 1962, to Mother Rubylin Bogle and Father Roy Tinson. From the time of conception, everything unknown to me was simply great. Babies are conceived in the moment of lust or love, and they are ordained by God, no matter how they were conceived. There is a purpose for their birth.”
