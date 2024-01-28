New Management for Local Self-Storage Facility in Valdosta, Georgia
Valdosta, GA, January 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The locally owned and newly developed storage facility, Flying Tiger Storage, is bringing professional self-storage management to the city of Valdosta, Georgia. The facility is at 4036 Bemiss Road, Valdosta, GA 31605 and comprises 447 units totaling 49,580 rentable square feet. Flying Tiger Storage is proudly providing safe and secure climate-controlled units, with premium tenant insurance options and advanced security to the local communities of Freedom Heights, Northwind Apartments and Grace Community.
The ownership group has contracted with Absolute Storage Management (Absolute) to provide professional self-storage management services, ensuring the highest degree of customer service is given to customers who store with the facility.
As of January 2024, Flying Tiger is open and offering move-in specials to all new rentals. If you would like to speak to our friendly office staff, please stop by at 4036 Bemiss Road, Valdosta, GA 31605, contact our office at 229-210-0404, or visit online at www.FlyingTigerStorage.com.
Absolute Storage Management
Absolute Storage Management (Absolute) is one of the largest private, third-party self-storage management companies in the United States. Founded in 2002, Absolute manages in the Southeastern and Midwestern regions of the United States.
For further information and news about Absolute Storage Management, please go to the ASM website at www.AboutASM.com. Contact Jasmin Jones at jasmin.jones@absolutemgmt.com.
