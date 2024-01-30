Amy’s Attic Self Storage Announces Development of New Self Storage Facility on Stagecoach Road in Killeen
Killeen, TX, January 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Texas based self-storage developer and operator, Amy’s Attic Self Storage, is pleased to announce the acquisition and future development of property at the intersection of East Stagecoach Road and Featherline Road in Killeen, Texas.
Bob Vamvas, “We are excited to be complementing our existing storage business in Bell County by developing an additional state of the art self-storage facility. This marque location provides a more professional, cleaner storage facility to the residents of Killeen and our all-important military members.”
The new facility will have an estimated 105,000 square feet of storage space and will feature energy-efficient climate control systems, advanced access controls and security amenities.
The Grand Opening for this location is set for spring 2025.
About Us: Amy’s Attic Self Storage is locally owned, is celebrating its twentieth year in business, and along with its sister business 1670 Properties develops, owns and operates self-storage and multi-dwelling properties in Bell and McLennan counties, Texas. Amy’s Attic is also the winner of the 2022 Belton Chamber Small Business of the Year award. With over 1M square feet of rental storage and state-of-the-art facilities, Amy’s Attic provides traditional standard storage, covered and enclosed boat and RV parking as well as outdoor vehicle storage. Amy’s Attic Self Storage also provides convenient rent anytime online services, ATMs and full-service trucks for rent at most locations. Visit www.amysatticss.com or call (855) 426-9728 to learn more about Amy’s Attic Self Storage, its storage offerings, Amy’s Festivals, Amy in the Community or Amy in Education.
For more information, please contact Bob Vamvas, bob@amysatticss.com.
Amy’s Attic Self Storage
P.O. Box 2709
Harker Heights, TX 77469
