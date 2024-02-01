Carers Trust Hillingdon Provided 2,764 Respite Breaks for Young Carers
New and innovative activities planned for 2024 to provide even more breaks for local young carers
London, United Kingdom, February 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Carers Trust Hillingdon, the local charity supporting young carers in the community, has today announced that it provided over 2,700 respite breaks to young carers across the London Borough of Hillingdon in 2023. Young carers are frequently disadvantaged socially, psychologically, emotionally and educationally. The charity provides a safe and welcoming environment for young people aged five – 24 years old, to relax, have fun, learn new skills and make new friends.
The Young Carers service relies on grant funding and donations to offer an extensive free activity programme to local children and their families. New for 2024, Hayes-based video gaming company, Door2Door Gaming, is donating its time and services to offer a regular video gaming set up for young carers to come together over their favourite games and learn new skills such as coding with Minecraft. The set up will be available at the charity’s South Ruislip and Harlington youth club sessions.
Jo Burns, Chief Executive at Carers Trust Hillingdon, said: “Funds raised to pay for the activities for our carers come through a wide range of donations, grants and funding opportunities. We are so grateful for local companies like Door2Door Gaming who offer their time and amazing services so that our carers can have a break from their caring responsibilities and have fun.”
If you would like to register as a carer please contact 01895 811 206 or visit www.carerstrusthillingdon.org.
Carers Trust Hillingdon is calling for other local organisations to support the charity to fund its much-needed services. Please contact them on the details above for charitable donations or to discuss any fundraising ideas.
Notes to Editors:
· Carers Trust Hillingdon Annual Report 2022-2023:
· Door2Door Gaming is a video gaming events service, launched in 2023 and offering schools, charities, children, businesses, and weddings with video game hire. A percentage of every booking goes towards enabling us to volunteer for Carers Trust Hillingdon.
About Carers Trust Hillingdon
Carers Trust Hillingdon is a local charity, based in Uxbridge, providing support services for unpaid carers living or caring in the London Borough of Hillingdon. They are the lead organisation for the Hillingdon Carers Partnership, which is a group of charities working closely together to improve support and recognition for anyone living with the challenges of caring, unpaid, for a family member or friend who is ill, frail, disabled or has mental health or addiction problems.
The charity supports carers from as young as five years old and has a great range of support for children and young people who are caring in their formative years, as well as over 100 free services for adult carers. Their services range from information and advice, assistance with claiming carer-related entitlements, health and well-being courses and counselling, to training to help carers better manage their caring roles, promote their self-confidence, personal development and to learn new skills. They also provide breaks from caring through social groups, activities and peer support sessions.
Carers Trust Hillingdon’s confidential, free services ensure that carers in Hillingdon have the right information, tailored to their individual needs whatever their circumstances. If you, a family member or someone you know could benefit from the charity’s services, contact Hillingdon Carers Partnership on 01895 811206 or visit carerstrusthillingdon.org.
Contact
Devika Mistry
+447446669120
www.door2doorgaming.co.uk
