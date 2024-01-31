Dorotha Graham Cicchinelli Featured as a VIP in the Winter Issue of P.O.W.E.R. - Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Parker, CO, January 31, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Dorotha Graham Cicchinelli of Parker, Colorado is featured as a VIP in the winter issue of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine for her outstanding contributions and great success in the field of Mental Health Care.
About Dorotha Graham Cicchinelli
Dorotha Graham Cicchinelli is a social worker and the executive director and founder of the Colorado Pregnancy and Newborn Loss Services, a nonprofit organization in Englewood, Colorado. The organization provides comprehensive loss support and education to parents who have suffered a pregnancy loss, miscarriage, stillbirth, or early infant death, as well as education and training for healthcare practitioners who work with families who have experienced a loss. During the last 40 years this organization has served over 11,000 families. In her role as director, Dorotha developed the first Fetal & Newborn Loss Program in Colorado and in 2010 created a” Pregnancy After Loss” program with funding from The March of Dimes.
Dorotha possesses a B.A.S.W. from Loretto Heights College and earned her M.A. in Nonprofit Management from Regis University. Dorotha is an ASPO-certified childbirth educator/parenting instructor as well as an associate clinical professor at the University of Colorado Medical School. She is also a DONNA certified doula trained to manage high-risk deliveries following a prior pregnancy loss.
Ms. Cicchinelli has made numerous presentations on pregnancy loss including an invited address at an Office of Women’s Heath conference in Washington DC. She has published a variety of articles concerning fetal and newborn loss and authored a book titled “Managing Pregnancy Loss.” Dorotha is a co-founder of The International Pregnancy Loss and Infant Death Alliance (PLIDA) established in 2002. More recently, as an international committee member of a local Rotary International Chapter, she travelled to Costa Rico to learn about the status of health care for pregnant women and to identify ways the Rotary Chapter might provide assistance to local clinics in the San Juan area.
“I feel fortunate to have spent my career helping families grieve their pregnancy losses in a healthy way – a way that often has allowed women to experience the joy of subsequent successful pregnancies,” said Dorotha Cicchinelli in her interview with P.O.W.E.R magazine. “It is my hope that the resources and assistance of Colorado Pregnancy and Newborn Loss will continue to help families to move on to healthy pregnancies. In short, I hope that our organization can continue with its mission of Healing Parents to Promote Healthy Families. I want to thank P.O.W.E.R for allowing me to share my lifetime’s work.”
Dorotha and her husband, Dr. Louis Cicchinelli, have four children and eight grandchildren. Although they are both transplants to Colorado, they have lived in the state for more than 50 years. In her spare time, Dorotha likes singing and family activities.
For more information visit https://www.coloradopregnancyloss.org
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
About Dorotha Graham Cicchinelli
Dorotha Graham Cicchinelli is a social worker and the executive director and founder of the Colorado Pregnancy and Newborn Loss Services, a nonprofit organization in Englewood, Colorado. The organization provides comprehensive loss support and education to parents who have suffered a pregnancy loss, miscarriage, stillbirth, or early infant death, as well as education and training for healthcare practitioners who work with families who have experienced a loss. During the last 40 years this organization has served over 11,000 families. In her role as director, Dorotha developed the first Fetal & Newborn Loss Program in Colorado and in 2010 created a” Pregnancy After Loss” program with funding from The March of Dimes.
Dorotha possesses a B.A.S.W. from Loretto Heights College and earned her M.A. in Nonprofit Management from Regis University. Dorotha is an ASPO-certified childbirth educator/parenting instructor as well as an associate clinical professor at the University of Colorado Medical School. She is also a DONNA certified doula trained to manage high-risk deliveries following a prior pregnancy loss.
Ms. Cicchinelli has made numerous presentations on pregnancy loss including an invited address at an Office of Women’s Heath conference in Washington DC. She has published a variety of articles concerning fetal and newborn loss and authored a book titled “Managing Pregnancy Loss.” Dorotha is a co-founder of The International Pregnancy Loss and Infant Death Alliance (PLIDA) established in 2002. More recently, as an international committee member of a local Rotary International Chapter, she travelled to Costa Rico to learn about the status of health care for pregnant women and to identify ways the Rotary Chapter might provide assistance to local clinics in the San Juan area.
“I feel fortunate to have spent my career helping families grieve their pregnancy losses in a healthy way – a way that often has allowed women to experience the joy of subsequent successful pregnancies,” said Dorotha Cicchinelli in her interview with P.O.W.E.R magazine. “It is my hope that the resources and assistance of Colorado Pregnancy and Newborn Loss will continue to help families to move on to healthy pregnancies. In short, I hope that our organization can continue with its mission of Healing Parents to Promote Healthy Families. I want to thank P.O.W.E.R for allowing me to share my lifetime’s work.”
Dorotha and her husband, Dr. Louis Cicchinelli, have four children and eight grandchildren. Although they are both transplants to Colorado, they have lived in the state for more than 50 years. In her spare time, Dorotha likes singing and family activities.
For more information visit https://www.coloradopregnancyloss.org
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
Contact
P.O.W.E.R.Contact
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
www.powerwoe.com
Syndi Reibman
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
www.powerwoe.com
Syndi Reibman
Categories