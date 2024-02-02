Hollywood Anthem, Midnight Sunset, Highlights the Alluring and Dangerous Sides of Hollywood in Latest Music Release by Rising Pop Rock Artist, Ziggy Sixx
Rising pop rock artist, Ziggy Sixx, releases new music on February 2, 2024. "Midnight Sunset" is an anthem of Hollywood nights, highlighting the alluring and dangerous sides of life in Hollywood. Blending hooky lyrics and an edgy, sonically unique production, Ziggy captures the essence of the excitement and dangers of Hollywood in this sizzling track.
Hollywood, CA, February 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Ziggy Sixx’s new pop rock anthem, “Midnight Sunset,” releasing February 2, 2024, highlights both the dangerous and exciting sides of Hollywood nights. With lyrics “Angels drop their wings just for the night,” and “It kinda feels like a prison, but you don’t know what you’re missing,” Ziggy paints a picture of the push-pull life that Hollywood has always been, drawing people to the flashing lights of stardom, while the flashing lights of police helicopters and sirens are close behind. Midnight Sunset walks the fine line between darkness and light. Lyrics “I’m on fire, I’m on fire, I’m walking the wire," are a metaphor for the burning desire to partake in the glamorous, sensationalized, iconic Hollywood scene, while dodging the crime that lurks just beneath the surface of those dazzling stars. “I wanted people to feel what I feel when I walk down the street in Hollywood. It’s got a feel that is undeniably electrifying, and enticing, yet terrifying at times. The glamour draws you in and danger chases you down the street. I love it and I hate it and I’d never want to leave it. That’s Hollywood,” Ziggy laments.
With a distinctive appearance featuring blue hair, go-go boots, and vintage attire, 18 year old Ziggy Sixx channels the spirit of rock 'n' roll while embracing the ethos of a generation marked by innovation, female empowerment, and freedom. As a singer, songwriter, guitarist and Ableton producer, Ziggy is able to control the narrative of her songs from start to finish, crafting edgy, yet timeless productions, seamlessly blending feminine power and otherworldly elements, paying homage to rock and roll while navigating modern sonic landscapes.
Ziggy's lyrics and soundscapes serve as a testament to the myriad of experiences that have shaped her, from the beautiful and powerful to the vulnerable and painful. As she steps into a new chapter of adulthood, "Midnight Sunset," captures the essence of her adopted hometown, Hollywood, and sets the stage for a music-packed year. With an expanding repertoire that includes the forthcoming pop-rock tracks, “Black Dahlia” and “Crucify Me,” and collaborations with artists like Fae, and Maxamillion Haunt, Ziggy Sixx stands poised at the forefront of a musical journey that is just beginning. Midnight Sunset is available on all streaming platforms on February 2, 2024.
