Hollywood Anthem, Midnight Sunset, Highlights the Alluring and Dangerous Sides of Hollywood in Latest Music Release by Rising Pop Rock Artist, Ziggy Sixx

Rising pop rock artist, Ziggy Sixx, releases new music on February 2, 2024. "Midnight Sunset" is an anthem of Hollywood nights, highlighting the alluring and dangerous sides of life in Hollywood. Blending hooky lyrics and an edgy, sonically unique production, Ziggy captures the essence of the excitement and dangers of Hollywood in this sizzling track.