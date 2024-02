Scuba Diving Industry Magazine’s January Premier Issue Published

Plano, TX, February 01, 2024 --( PR.com )-- William Cline of Cline Group, is pleased to announce the premier issue of Scuba Diving Industry Magazine. Check out the January issue here: https://online.flippingbook.com/view/370738809/ Scuba Diving Industry Magazine’s circulation is very unique and the only dive trade publication to reach every dive shop in the USA plus a global digital circulation of over 14,400 in 165 countries, all dive trade not consumer (B2B).Scuba Diving Industry Magazine has a reach of over 14,400 dive professionals in over 150 countries globally… A few fast facts:Print version: 851 USA brick-and-mortar dive retailersDigital version: 14,451 global dive trade, which consists of:Travel resorts, tropical entities, travel sellers, liveaboards, etc.Global retailers, instructors, AI’s, DMs/DCsManufacturers, reps, media, environmental and training related dive professionals63% of all the digital circulation is in the USA & Canada100% of the print circulation is specifically in the USAResearch indicates that 81.1% of these US shops sell group dive travel.Contributors in their premier issue included:Alex Brylske, Ph.D., Ocean Education International, Eco Pro/EnvironmentWilliam Cline, Cline Group, Research, Retailer/Resort OperationsTerry Cummins, OAM, Ph.D., Chair/President, Dive Queensland Inc., Australia/OceaniaShelli Hendricks, Ph.D., President, Blue Horizon Solutions, Executive CoachingDan Orr, Dan Orr Consulting, Health/Legislative/LegalPeter Symes, Xray Magazine, EuropeAndré Valentim, Central/South AmericaSubscription is free and open to all dive professionals: http://www.williamcline.com/subscribe-for-free/