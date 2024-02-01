Scuba Diving Industry Magazine’s January Premier Issue Published
Scuba Diving Industry Magazine Launched with a Global Distribution of over 14,400 Dive Professionals Globally
Plano, TX, February 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- William Cline of Cline Group, is pleased to announce the premier issue of Scuba Diving Industry Magazine. Check out the January issue here: https://online.flippingbook.com/view/370738809/
Scuba Diving Industry Magazine’s circulation is very unique and the only dive trade publication to reach every dive shop in the USA plus a global digital circulation of over 14,400 in 165 countries, all dive trade not consumer (B2B).
Scuba Diving Industry Magazine has a reach of over 14,400 dive professionals in over 150 countries globally… A few fast facts:
Print version: 851 USA brick-and-mortar dive retailers
Digital version: 14,451 global dive trade, which consists of:
Travel resorts, tropical entities, travel sellers, liveaboards, etc.
Global retailers, instructors, AI’s, DMs/DCs
Manufacturers, reps, media, environmental and training related dive professionals
63% of all the digital circulation is in the USA & Canada
100% of the print circulation is specifically in the USA
Research indicates that 81.1% of these US shops sell group dive travel.
Contributors in their premier issue included:
Alex Brylske, Ph.D., Ocean Education International, Eco Pro/Environment
William Cline, Cline Group, Research, Retailer/Resort Operations
Terry Cummins, OAM, Ph.D., Chair/President, Dive Queensland Inc., Australia/Oceania
Shelli Hendricks, Ph.D., President, Blue Horizon Solutions, Executive Coaching
Dan Orr, Dan Orr Consulting, Health/Legislative/Legal
Peter Symes, Xray Magazine, Europe
André Valentim, Central/South America
Subscription is free and open to all dive professionals: http://www.williamcline.com/subscribe-for-free/
Scuba Diving Industry Magazine’s circulation is very unique and the only dive trade publication to reach every dive shop in the USA plus a global digital circulation of over 14,400 in 165 countries, all dive trade not consumer (B2B).
Scuba Diving Industry Magazine has a reach of over 14,400 dive professionals in over 150 countries globally… A few fast facts:
Print version: 851 USA brick-and-mortar dive retailers
Digital version: 14,451 global dive trade, which consists of:
Travel resorts, tropical entities, travel sellers, liveaboards, etc.
Global retailers, instructors, AI’s, DMs/DCs
Manufacturers, reps, media, environmental and training related dive professionals
63% of all the digital circulation is in the USA & Canada
100% of the print circulation is specifically in the USA
Research indicates that 81.1% of these US shops sell group dive travel.
Contributors in their premier issue included:
Alex Brylske, Ph.D., Ocean Education International, Eco Pro/Environment
William Cline, Cline Group, Research, Retailer/Resort Operations
Terry Cummins, OAM, Ph.D., Chair/President, Dive Queensland Inc., Australia/Oceania
Shelli Hendricks, Ph.D., President, Blue Horizon Solutions, Executive Coaching
Dan Orr, Dan Orr Consulting, Health/Legislative/Legal
Peter Symes, Xray Magazine, Europe
André Valentim, Central/South America
Subscription is free and open to all dive professionals: http://www.williamcline.com/subscribe-for-free/
Contact
Cline Group AdvertisingContact
William Cline
972-267-6700
https://www.williamcline.com
Specialists in Scuba Diving since 1990 and publishers of Scuba Diving Industry Magazine.
William Cline
972-267-6700
https://www.williamcline.com
Specialists in Scuba Diving since 1990 and publishers of Scuba Diving Industry Magazine.
Categories