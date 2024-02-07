Author Carol Ford's New Audiobook, "The Adventures of Slick the Lizard," is a Charming Story of a Florida Lizard & His Adventure to Find a Way to Stay Warm in the Winter
Recent audiobook release “The Adventures of Slick the Lizard” from Audiobook Network author Carol Ford is an adorable tale based on true events that centers around Slick, a Florida lizard who moves into a simple bird feeder to escape the cold of December but must build a new home when a slithering stranger decides to move in instead.
Babson Park, FL, February 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Carol Ford, an author and artist who has lived in Florida most of her life, has completed her new audiobook, “The Adventures of Slick the Lizard”: a delightful story of a lizard named Slick who must find a way to stay warm during the winter, and finds a new home in a bird feeder until a surprise visitor moves in and kicks him out.
Carol starts her story, “It was very cold in Florida, and the wind was blowing hard across the yard. The leaves were falling, and so was the temperature outside. It was the beginning of the Christmas season.
“Slick the Lizard was feeling the cold. He didn’t have a home. He looked all day for a warm place to stay, but he didn’t find one. Since reptiles were cold-blooded, they tended to slow down as their temperature dropped.”
Carol continues, “It was morning, and a nice man named Tim was walking by and saw Slick and wanted to help. He observed Slick for a few minutes and decided that the lizard needed shelter. So he gently picked Slick up and took him home.
“Tim built him a new wooden home and placed the lizard gently in the opening of the door. Slick had found a warm and wonderful place to stay. He thought, ‘This is a Christmas miracle.’ He was so happy and glad that he had a new friend, Tim.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Carol Ford’s new audiobook is inspired by true events surrounding a science experiment to see if a cold Florida lizard would move into a birdhouse for shelter. Imaginative and engaging, Carol shares her story and talents in the hope of helping others find their talents and make their dreams happen, while also sparking an interest in nature and caring for animals.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “The Adventures of Slick the Lizard” by Carol Ford through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
