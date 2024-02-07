Author Carol Ford's New Audiobook, "The Adventures of Slick the Lizard," is a Charming Story of a Florida Lizard & His Adventure to Find a Way to Stay Warm in the Winter

Recent audiobook release “The Adventures of Slick the Lizard” from Audiobook Network author Carol Ford is an adorable tale based on true events that centers around Slick, a Florida lizard who moves into a simple bird feeder to escape the cold of December but must build a new home when a slithering stranger decides to move in instead.