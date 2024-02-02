Cheryl A. Danehart Chosen as a Woman of the Month for January 2024 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Ellicott City, MD, February 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Cheryl A. Danehart of Ellicott City, Maryland, has been chosen as a Woman of the Month for January 2024 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of journalism.
About Cheryl A. Danehart
Cheryl A. Danehart is the senior copy editor at The Washington Times. Her expertise lies in editing, writing headlines, fact-checking, proofreading, social media use, captioning, and development and knowledge of style guides.
Danehart has been with The Washington Times for 24 years, starting there as a copy editor. Prior to that, she served as copy editor for Ogden Newspapers and worked in radio and television.
A graduate of West Virginia University, Danehart has a B.S. in journalism and is certified in digital marketing communications.
“I am honored to be chosen as a Woman of the Month as we begin a promising new year. To be among the tapestry of professional women recognized by P.O.W.E.R. fills me with pride. Sharing our dedication to a better world and knowledge that elevates us all will weave a legacy of inspiration for the next generations of empowered women,” Danehart said.
For more information, visit www.linkedin.com/in/cheryl-danehart-8745b860
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized ) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
Contact
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
www.powerwoe.com
