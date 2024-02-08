Author Anthony Candela's New Audiobook, "Vision Dreams: A Parable," Follows Four Friends Who Follow Their Passions in a Society That Has Lost Much of Its Humanity and Joy

Recent audiobook release “Vision Dreams: A Parable” from Audiobook Network author Anthony Candela is a compelling story set in a society that has been eroded, follows four individuals who rebuke the system of oppression around them in order to rise up and take back control of their lives.