Author Anthony Candela's New Audiobook, "Vision Dreams: A Parable," Follows Four Friends Who Follow Their Passions in a Society That Has Lost Much of Its Humanity and Joy
Recent audiobook release “Vision Dreams: A Parable” from Audiobook Network author Anthony Candela is a compelling story set in a society that has been eroded, follows four individuals who rebuke the system of oppression around them in order to rise up and take back control of their lives.
Bronx, NY, February 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Anthony Candela, a retired athlete who describes himself as a Trekker and secular humanist, has completed his new audiobook, “Vision Dreams: A Parable”: a gripping novel exploring the extremes to which society will go if sufficiently frightened, especially if science and technology permit it, and what individuals will do likewise in order to achieve, if not happiness, then at least relief from tyranny.
Born with a severe visual impairment, Anthony Candela went to school and had a successful professional career, competed in sports, and dabbled in many hobbies—all this while slowly going blind. It was while convalescing from a broken arm at age 12 he read his first astronomy book. About that time his fascination with science-fiction was cemented with the advent of two TV shows: “Lost in Space” and “Star Trek.” Studies in science and mathematics rounded out the background that undergirds this novella. Losing his eyesight and the post-911 era drove him to the keyboard.
Candela writes, “In this story, the narrator, who both hovers above the action and is totally immersed in it, tells of the lengths he and his three co-adventurers go to achieve their goals. One wants an even chance at life and, oh yes, to be a star baseball player; another wants to fly. A third seeks true artistic sensuality, and the fourth wants nothing more than the Freudian essentials of success at love and work. Unfortunately, the society they live in has hunkered down, devoting nearly all of its resources to self-protection and very little to everyday human comforts all except for a small group of scientists who appear to be bucking the system.
“Ultimately by extraction, this novella increases our understanding of what it means to live in a society that is supportive of its citizens' daily happiness and humanity. Perhaps after listening to it, you will be more on guard against what can happen when nations decide to be hypervigilant. As the plot unfolds, you will see the lengths to which people will go to achieve their humanity. In the midst of the subtle kinds of strife that leads many to live lives of quiet desperation, there are heroes willing to take risks.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Anthony Candela’s new audiobook will take listeners on a thrilling journey as they discover the lengths to which some are willing to go in order to find their place and their happiness, despite the degradation and destruction of society. Expertly paced and full of suspense, Candela weaves a cautionary tale that he hopes will resonate with audiences of all backgrounds, helping to promote an open, honest, and just society.
