Stas Zakharenko Joins GTC Law Group PC & Affiliates
GTC Law Group is pleased to announce that Stas Zakharenko has joined the firm's technology transactions and AI practices.
Westwood, MA, February 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- With over 18 years of experience at the forefront of intellectual property, technology and digital media law, including as the General Counsel of Audible, Senior Counsel of Amazon and Director of Product and Tech Legal at Netflix, Stas Zakharenko brings a rare blend of deep legal expertise, demonstrated business experience and executive-level leadership to his clients. Stas’ experience spans providing product development legal counseling, negotiating complex technology and content agreements as well as providing strategic legal and business leadership to clients ranging from startups through Fortune 50 companies.
In his most recent role as the Director of Product and Tech Legal at Netflix, Stas advised engineers and data scientists in navigating the rapidly evolving machine learning landscape and growing artificial intelligence wave. Stas’ demonstrated record of deeply understanding the technical intricacies of emerging technologies, in combination with his legal expertise, allows him to deliver practical, forward-looking legal solutions that support and drive innovation.
In addition to holding a J.D. from Boston University, Stas holds a B.A. in Music from Stony Brook University and is an avid musician in community jazz and classical groups.
Stas joins GTC’s thriving Technology Transactions and Artificial Intelligence practices alongside accomplished lawyers, technologists and entrepreneurs who have pioneered GTC’s uniquely efficient and IP-centric law firm model.
In his most recent role as the Director of Product and Tech Legal at Netflix, Stas advised engineers and data scientists in navigating the rapidly evolving machine learning landscape and growing artificial intelligence wave. Stas’ demonstrated record of deeply understanding the technical intricacies of emerging technologies, in combination with his legal expertise, allows him to deliver practical, forward-looking legal solutions that support and drive innovation.
In addition to holding a J.D. from Boston University, Stas holds a B.A. in Music from Stony Brook University and is an avid musician in community jazz and classical groups.
Stas joins GTC’s thriving Technology Transactions and Artificial Intelligence practices alongside accomplished lawyers, technologists and entrepreneurs who have pioneered GTC’s uniquely efficient and IP-centric law firm model.
Contact
GTC Law Group PC & AffiliatesContact
Diane Spinale
617-227-0001
www.gtclawgroup.com
Diane Spinale
617-227-0001
www.gtclawgroup.com
Categories